Stage Listings for May 6-13 – Brian Posehn, Jeremy Nunes, Spokane Belly Fest and Tapping Grandmas

Comedy

Shawn Wayans – Shawn Wayans made his acting debut in 1989 in his brother Keenen Ivory Wayans’s film “I’m Gonna Get You Sucka.” Following his feature-film debut, Wayans joined the cast of the Emmy-winning “In Living Color.” Wayans also starred in the hits “Little Man” and “White Chicks.” Friday and Saturday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$40. (509) 318-9998.

Blue Doors and Dragons – Improvised comedy celebrating table-top RPGs and inspired by a roll of the dice. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Tracy Morgan – Longtime “SNL” and “30 Rock” cast member, actor and standup comedian. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $59-$89. (509) 481-2800.

Brian Posehn – Comic and musician. Showtime is Thursday at 7:30 p.m., May 13-14 at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 318-9998.

Jeremy Nunes – The comic’s credits include “Dry Bar Comedy Special,” “Neighborhood Sasq-Watch” and his Amazon Prime special “Who’s With Me?!” He has appeared in “The Layover,” “The Break-Up,” “Last Comic Standing” and “Final Witness.” May 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $15-$30. (208) 667-1865.

Dance

Spokane Belly Fest 2022 – Five workshops presented by local dancers, followed by a free show. Workshops available on Zoom or in-person. Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Moran Prairie Grange, 6106 S. Palouse Highway. $25 workshop; $115 all five workshops; $75 all five workshops on Zoom. (509) 245-3444.

Contra Dance – Weekly contra dance at the Woman’s Club. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $7 members; $10 nonmembers. (509) 838-5667.

The Tapping Grandmas – Tap dancing featuring women from Corbin Senior Center. May 13, 6 p.m. Cutter Theatre, 302 Park St., Metaline Falls. $10. (509) 446-4108.

Theater

“Hamilton” – The story of America then told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater, a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. weekdays; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Through May 22, First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $39-$249. (509) 279-7000.

“Crazy Ladies” – Five school friends stage their own reunion after 25 years apart. Friendships are rekindled, secrets are revealed, and a janitor is kidnapped. Through Saturday. 7 p.m. StageWest Community Theatre, 639 Elm St., Cheney. $10-$20. (509) 768-2150.

“Rent: School Edition” – Set in the East Village of New York City, “Rent: School Edition” is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Following a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Friday, 7 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $5 youth;$15 adults. (208) 263-9191.

“The Lifespan of a Fact” – Based on the true story of John d’Agata’s essay, “What Happens There.” Fresh out of college, Jim Fingal’s job is to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by author John D’Agata. Performances Thursday-Saturday through May 29, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $10 students, $20 adults. (509) 325-2507.

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.