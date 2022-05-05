Stream on Demand: Harry Bosch is back in ‘Legacy’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Titus Welliver returns as Harry Bosch in “Bosch: Legacy” (TV-MA), a sequel series that follows the former LAPD homicide detective as he begins a new life as a private investigator while his daughter (Madison Lintz) joins the force as a rookie patrol officer. Mimi Rogers co-stars as high-powered attorney Honey Chandler, who hires the services of Bosch for select cases. Four episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. Free with ads. (Amazon Freevee)

“The Outfit” (2022, R) stars Mark Rylance as a British tailor (or rather a cutter, as he insists) in 1950s Chicago who has to outwit violent gangsters when they take refuge in his shop during a mob war. Clever and suspenseful, this is a marvelously entertaining mix of American gangster thriller and British drawing room psychodrama that keeps reframing the story with each fresh revelation. Dylan O’Brien, Zoey Deutch and Johnny Flynn also star. (Peacock)

Colin Firth and Toni Collette star as Michael and Kathleen Peterson, an apparently happily married couple and parents of a sprawling North Carolina family, in “The Staircase” (TV-MA). The limited-series crime thriller is based on the true story of the death of Kathleen and the secrets that come spilling out about Michael during the investigation, which previously inspired a riveting documentary series. Three episodes available, new episodes on Thursdays. (HBO Max)

The original documentary series also titled “The Staircase” (2004-2013, TV-MA) streams on Netflix.

Bill Skarsgard plays real-life criminal Clark Olofsson in “Clark” (Sweden, TV-MA, with subtitles), a wildly over-the-top limited-series action comedy about the notorious gangster who inspired the term “Stockholm syndrome.” (Netflix)

Classic pick: The film noir classic “The Big Sleep” (1946) stars Humphrey Bogart as the screen’s smoothest Philip Marlowe and Lauren Bacall as his match as the spoiled socialite daughter of his client. It’s snappy, sexy and witty. (HBO Max)

Netflix

Mike Myers created and stars in multiple roles in “The Pentaverate” (TV-MA), an irreverent comedy about a Canadian journalist on the trail of a centuries-old secret society.

International passport: Omar Sy reunites with his “Lupin” director Louis Leterrier in the cop comedy “The Takedown” (France, 2022, TV-MA, with subtitles).

HBO Max

“Dear Evan Hansen” (2021, PG-13) brings the hit Broadway musical to the screen with Tony Award winner Ben Platt reprising his stage role.

Amazon Prime Video

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” (2020, PG-13) reunites Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as middle-aged fathers in arrested adolescence. Also streaming on Paramount+.

Other streams

“Signora Volpe” (not rated) stars Emilia Fox as a burned-out British MI6 agent who moves to a small Italian town and starts solving mysteries with the help of her estranged sister (Tara Fitzgerald). (Acorn TV)

Grieving parents (Teresa Palmer and Steven Cree) relocate to Finland after the death of a child but don’t escape the horror in “The Twin” (2022, not rated). Streams same day as limited theatrical release. (AMC+ and Shudder)

The documentary “Sheryl” (2022, TV-PG) profiles the personal and professional life of Sheryl Crow. (Showtime Anytime)

New on disc and available

at Redbox

“The Outfit,” “Blacklight,” “Without Remorse”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.