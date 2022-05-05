Things to Do in Spokane for May 6-13 – Learning Circle, Mother’s Day Fashion Sale and Community Beltane Celebration

Learning Circle: The Science of Well-Being – A series of challenges designed to increase your happiness and build more productive habits. Registration is required, hosted online. Tuesdays through May 24, 6:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Mother’s Day Fashion Sale and Exhibit Weekend – Friday’s event features vintage clothing collections with wine and other refreshments available for purchase. Saturday and Sunday will continue the vintage collection sale with tea and light snacks. May 6-8, 6 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $15-$20. (509) 838-5667.

Community Beltane Celebration – Featuring workshops, vendors, a craft table, a Maypole Dance and Ritual. Attendees are asked to bring your own chairs, coolers and a side dish or snacks to share. Burgers and hot dogs provided. No alcohol. Hosted by People of the Woods, Children of the Crossroads, Minerva’s and Spokane Magickal Moot at a private residence south of Cheney. Contact Selene Blackstar at spokanemagickalmoot@gmail.com or (509) 609-8395 for exact location. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5 single; $10 family; free for children ages 12 and younger. (509) 609-8395.

Mother’s Day Flower Sale – Mother’s Day bouquets, terrariums and plants for sale. Preorder the bouquets for $10 by emailing spokanebuddhisttemple@gmail.com. All proceeds go to the ministers education fund. Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry St. $10. (509) 534-7954.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role-playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Saturday Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Genealogical Society Meeting – Join genealogist Thomas W. Jones at the hybrid monthly meeting of the Eastern Washington Genealogical Society to learn more about the science of family trees. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch – Annual Immaculate Heart Retreat Center’s Mothers Day brunch is back with an all-you-can-eat buffet and a special gift for moms. Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Immaculate Heart Retreat Center, 6910 S. Ben Burr Road. $38 adults, $18 children. (509) 448-1224.

Mother’s Day Brunch – Treat your mom with a formal brunch with a menu filled with brunch classics like steak and eggs and frittatas with wild mushrooms & broccolini. For the full menu, go to ethanstowellrestaurants.com/locations/tavolata-spokane/mothers-day-brunch. Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tavolata, 221 N. Wall St. (509) 606-5600.

Basics of Selling on eBay – Learn how to set up an eBay Seller account, create successful eBay listings, upload pictures and accept credit card payments with PayPal. Register at campusce.net/spokane/course/course.aspx?c=344. Monday, Noon. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $99.

Create a Website for Fun, Profit & Business – Learn website layout planning, SEO, social media marketing and the tips and traps of website design. Register at campusce.net/spokane/course/course.aspx?c=1076. Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $59.

KHQ/WorkSource Job Fair – Job fair featuring employment opportunities across all industries. All event details are available on the official KHQ/WorkSource Job Fair’s website. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Virtual at the same time Thursday. Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Free. (509) 279-7000.

BECU Member Summit – Virtual event hosted by BECU with the sixth annual member summit featuring financial sessions of your choice to meet personal goals. Sessions include protecting yourself from fraud, running a business, purchasing a home, investing and retirement planning. For more information, email communityrelations@becu.org. Thursday, 4-7:45 p.m. Presented by BECU. Free.

8th Annual Engaged Community Partners Event – The opportunity to honor those who are retiring, celebrate the work accomplished and learn what is upcoming for Gonzaga’s School of Business. Register at bit.ly/3uwG6RD. Thursday, 5-6:30 p.m. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (509) 328-4220.

Mythical Creatures Trivia Night – Spokane Magickal Moot hosts trivia night with questions about cryptids, classics, pop culture and around the world creatures. Featuring four lightning rounds for quick answers and prizes created by members of the Pagan community. For more information, email spokanemagickalmoot@gmail.com. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Hillyard Library, 4005 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 444-5380.