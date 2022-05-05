What’s Worth Watching: ‘Staircase,’ ‘Pentaverate,’ ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ and ‘Wild Babies’

Based on the 13-part docuseries of the same name, “The Staircase” (2022) stars Colin Firth as novelist Michael Peterson. In 2003, Peterson was sentenced to life in prison for the alleged murder of his wife Kathleen (Toni Collette). Peterson claims to this day that he found his wife at the bottom of a staircase and had no part in her death, but Kathleen Peterson’s sisters and her biological daughter remain convinced of his guilt.

This dramatized eight-episode miniseries is available on HBO Max.

‘The Pentaverate’ (2022)

Partially inspired by a deep-cut joke from Mike Myers’s “So I Married an Axe Murderer” (1993), “The Pentaverate” follows a journalist (Myers) on a mission to uncover one of the world’s most far-reaching conspiracy theories. Over the course of this six-episode miniseries, Myers plays seven other characters while serving as creator, write and producer. The show also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong, Jennifer Saunders, Debi Mazar and Lydia West, with Jeremy Irons narrating.

“The Pentaverate” is available on Netflix.

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022)

A spinoff of “Discovery,” this newest addition to the “Star Trek” universe takes viewers back to the USS Enterprise 10 years before the events of the original series and Capt. Kirk’s tenure aboard the legendary starship. Kirk’s predecessor, Captain Pike (Anson Mount), leads a team of new faces as the Enterprise begins its mission: “To explore strange new worlds; to seek out new life and new civilizations; to boldly go where no one has gone before.”

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is available on Paramount+.

‘Wild Babies’ (2022)

Narrated by Helena Bonham-Carter, this nature documentary features baby animals, baby animals and more baby animals. Further explanation seems unnecessary. “Wild Babies” is available on Netflix.