Governor requests feedback from Idaho residents about meth and fentanyl issues

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Gov. Brad Little wants Idaho residents to weigh in about the impacts of meth and fentanyl at the final regional roundtables in Pocatello and Twin Falls for his “Operation Esto Perpetua” initiative, according to a press release.

The Citizens Action Group has held public meetings in Coeur d’Alene and Weiser in recent weeks, the release said, and the final roundtables will be held on the following dates:

Eastern Idaho

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 9 (public testimony begins at 2 p.m.)

Location: Pocatello City Hall (911 N. Seventh Ave.)

Magic Valley

9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11 (public testimony begins at 10:30 a.m.)

Location: College of Southern Idaho, Taylor Building Room 276/277 (315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls)

Little will attend both roundtables to hear from residents. Comments can also be submitted to Citizens Action Group by emailing governor@gov.idaho.gov before May 13. The group will compile and present the testimony to a law enforcement panel in the coming weeks, and the panel will identify action items from the information.

“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho. There is much more we can do to make Idaho’s communities safer,” Little said in the release. “With Operation Esto Perpetua, we are bringing together law enforcement, lawmakers, cities, counties, tribes, families, and the public in new ways with one goal – to meaningfully reduce the flow of fentanyl and meth into the state of Idaho. I appreciate Idahoans taking the time to share their feedback with me.”

Additional information about Operation Esto Perpetua, including membership of the initiative’s Citizen Action Group and Law Enforcement Panel, is available at gov.idaho.gov/operation-esto-perpetua/.