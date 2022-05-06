Local watch: Courtney Vandersloot, Briann January and Lexie Hull open WNBA seasons

From staff reports

From staff reports

WNBA veterans Courtney Vandersloot and Briann January shook off the rust when the season opened Friday, while there may be a learning curve for newcomer Lexie Hull.

Hull, a Central Valley graduate and No. 6 pick in the 2022 WNBA draft, played 8 minutes off the bench for the Indiana Fever in an 84-70 road loss to the Washington Mystics.

In her first professional game, Hull shot 0 of 1 from the field and was on the wrong side a highlight reel play when Mystics guard Natasha Cloud sent her to the court with a hesitation dribble move. The play was circulated on social media by SportsCenter and Bleacher Report.

ANKLES SNATCHED 😳 pic.twitter.com/6u6u6x47fO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2022

Hull did not play in the second half.

Gonzaga great Vandersloot had highs and lows as the facilitator for the defending champion Sky during a 98-91 overtime loss to the visiting Los Angeles Sparks.

Vandersloot scored 11 points with eight assists, but she committed eight turnovers, including three in overtime.

The fake from Vandersloot, the 3 from Candace 🎯



(via @chicagosky)pic.twitter.com/ZJH9FMltHN — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 7, 2022

In the final seconds of regulation, Vandersloot put the Sky ahead by three points on a made free throw.

Dana Evans fouled Los Angeles’ Jordin Canada on a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining, however, and Canada made all three free throws to force overtime.

Lewis and Clark graduate January made her debut with the Seattle Storm, playing behind a loaded backcourt of Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd.

January contributed four points, three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 19 minutes during a 97-74 rout of the Minnesota Lynx as the Storm christened their new home, Climate Pledge Arena.