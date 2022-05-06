The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Search is on for man who escaped a federal prison in Oregon

UPDATED: Fri., May 6, 2022

Associated Press

EVERETT – A 38-year-old fugitive with ties to the Snohomish County area is being sought by law enforcement after escaping a federal prison camp in Oregon, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Marshals-led, Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is searching for Andrew Cain Kristovich, whom deputies said escaped FCI Sheridan on April 25, KIRO-TV reported.

Authorities said Kristovich traveled to an associate’s house in Clark County, where he allegedly assaulted and raped the person before fleeing with their debit card, cellphone and car.

Kristovich is considered armed and dangerous.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has developed probable cause to arrest Kristovich for second-degree rape, second-degree assault with domestic-violence strangulation, second-degree robbery, unlawful imprisonment and auto theft, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

