Sheriff: Car linked to Alabama escapee, jail worker found

U.S. Marshal Marty Keely speaks regarding Vicky White, Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections, and escaped inmate Casey White during a news conference outside of the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence, Ala., Monday, May 2, 2022. According to authorities, Casey White had a “special relationship” with jail official Vicky White, who authorities believe assisted in his escape. A manhunt was underway for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case, and Vicky White, after the pair vanished after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center, early Friday, April 29. The two are not related, authorities said. (Dan Busey)

Associated Press

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee say they have located an abandoned vehicle used by a man wanted in Alabama for murder and the jail official who disappeared with him.

Williamson County Sheriff said via Twitter Monday that a vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White was found in Bethesda.

“There is NO sign the two are still in our area. The SUV was reported abandoned a week ago. It was identified last night,” the sheriff said.

A nationwide manhunt is ongoing for Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that the two, who aren’t related, are “regarded as extremely dangerous,” and the U.S. Marshals Service has taken over leading the search.