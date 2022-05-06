Spokane Indians canceled due to weather, lightning; brief funnel cloud sighted at Avista Stadium
UPDATED: Fri., May 6, 2022
The third game of a six-game Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Friday between the Spokane Indians and the Tri-City Dust Devils was canceled due to heavy rain, lightning and a brief funnel cloud in the area
.
The Indians and Dust Devils are scheduled for a doubleheader Saturday starting at 5:09 p.m. due to Thursday’s rainout. The final game of the series is set for Sunday afternoon.
A steady, light rain started in the bottom of the first inning Friday.
By the time there were two outs in the top of the second, the winds had picked up considerably and heavy rain caused pools to form along the first-base line and in several places in foul territory and in the outfield.
The umpires conferred quickly and asked for the tarp. Thunder, lightning and wind in the area caused concern – a funnel cloud formed briefly and made its way just beyond the right-field wall. The press box was emptied, and fans were instructed to gather in the concrete tunnels between the concourse and the stands.
There were no reported injuries.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.