Spokane Indians canceled due to weather, lightning; brief funnel cloud sighted at Avista Stadium

The third game of a six-game Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Friday between the Spokane Indians and the Tri-City Dust Devils was canceled due to heavy rain, lightning and a brief funnel cloud in the area

.

The Indians and Dust Devils are scheduled for a doubleheader Saturday starting at 5:09 p.m. due to Thursday’s rainout. The final game of the series is set for Sunday afternoon.

A steady, light rain started in the bottom of the first inning Friday.

By the time there were two outs in the top of the second, the winds had picked up considerably and heavy rain caused pools to form along the first-base line and in several places in foul territory and in the outfield.

The umpires conferred quickly and asked for the tarp. Thunder, lightning and wind in the area caused concern – a funnel cloud formed briefly and made its way just beyond the right-field wall. The press box was emptied, and fans were instructed to gather in the concrete tunnels between the concourse and the stands.

There were no reported injuries.