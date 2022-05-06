WSP investigates I-205 shooting after video of People’s Convoy surfaces

By Jessica Prokop (Vancouver, Wash.) Columbian

The Washington State Patrol is investigating an April 29 shooting on northbound Interstate 205 near Salmon Creek after a video of the incident was posted online and bullet casings were found in the area.

In a dashcam video posted Sunday on Reddit and shared with The Columbian, a few men are heard on a radio discussing people throwing water balloons filled with paint onto a highway, as a trucker convoy is seen traveling north on I-205. A man is then heard warning the others of “flag-wavers” on the Northeast 119th Street overpass ahead, and someone subsequently says they’re throwing eggs. Gunshots are then heard.

A logo in the lower right-hand corner of the video appears to belong to 1st Responders Media, which has been livestreaming the People’s Convoy, a group protesting COVID-19 regulations and vaccine mandates in the U.S. An April 29 livestream on its YouTube channel titled “The People’s Convoy Day 65 (Talent, OR to Woodland, WA),” appears to be the original video.

The State Patrol was unaware of the incident, because no one reported it, Trooper Will Finn said. Detectives have since recovered bullet casings from the area, which have been sent to a lab for further analysis, Finn said.

“Because there are no witnesses or victims that have come forward, it is difficult to investigate. Therefore we are waiting on the lab to provide more evidence, if any,” he said in an email Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Dave Ortner at (360) 449-7942 or Dave.Ortner@wsp.wa.gov.

According to KOIN-TV, a shot was fired Friday as the protest convoy traveled through Portland. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating and said it was “likely related” to a confrontation between the convoy and counterprotesters. The incident happened at the Glisan Street overpass on I-205. No one was injured.

That incident was captured in the same livestream.