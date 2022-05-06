WSU student dies in accidental shooting in College Hill parking lot
UPDATED: Fri., May 6, 2022
A 25-year-old Washington State University student died after he accidentally shot himself early Friday morning in a College Hill apartment parking lot, according to the Pullman Police Department.
Officers responded to the call around 2:05 a.m. at the Pimlico Apartments lot, 1455 NE Brandi Way, a police news release said. There, they found Deandre Hunter with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police provided medical aid until Pullman Fire Department paramedics arrived, police said. Hunter was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives and the Whitman County Coroner’s Office confirmed the shooting was accidental, the release said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
