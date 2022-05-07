100 years ago in Spokane Valley: Apple blossoms were a big draw for the second year, and an adopted girl’s abuse called into question the vetting of prospective parents in 1922

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

The Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce was making plans for the second annual Spokane Valley Apple Blossom Festival on May 20.

The plans included an afternoon dance with music by Whitehead’s orchestra, a baseball game and a band concert. One lucky attendee would win a prize of $100.

Once again, the main attraction would be Spokane Valley’s apple orchards. In that era, large swaths of the valley were planted in apple trees. Visitors would be given maps showing the best auto routes through the glorious blooming carpet of white.

From the court beat: A grand jury was investigating a case of child cruelty in which a 4-year-old adopted girl was apparently battered and burned.

The girl’s foster mother told police the little girl was “hit by a ball,” but the girl told police that her new mother had punched her and shoved her up against a hot stove. The girl also told police that her new mother had a habit of jerking her by the hair. Patches of hair were missing.

“The case illustrates the necessity of investigating the home where a child is to be placed,” Judge Webster said.

Also on this day

(From the Associated Press)

1939: Germany and Italy announced a military and political alliance known as the Rome-Berlin Axis.

1945: Germany signed an unconditional surrender at Allied headquarters in Rheims, France, ending its role in World War II.