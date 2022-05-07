The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  High school sports

Districts roundup: Mt. Spokane baseball advances to semifinal; Mead boys soccer downs Hermiston 2-0

UPDATED: Sat., May 7, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s district playoff action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

All first-round games.

Baseball District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 7, Southridge 4: Caleb Calcut and Carson Coffield tossed a combined 2⅓ scoreless relief innings and the third-seeded Wildcats (18-4) beat the sixth-seeded Suns (9-13) at Whitworth. Cooper Davis went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for Mt. Spokane, which faces Kennewick in a semifinal Tuesday.

Walla Walla 9, Mead 2: Hayden Lomeli had a double with two RBIs, Andrew Hall went 4 for 4 with two runs and the Blue Devils (12-7) beat the visiting Panthers (15-6) at Murr Sports Park. Mead faces a loser-out Tuesday.

Kennewick 13, Cheney 3 (5): Chance Oldham went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs, and the second-seeded Lions (20-2) beat the seventh-seeded Blackhawks (8-13) in five innings. Cheney faces Southridge in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Ferris at University (ppd.): The top-seeded Titans (17-3) and the visiting Saxons (5-13) were rained out. The game will be made up at 4 p.m. Monday.

District 8 4A

Chiawana 15, Central Valley 8: The fifth-seeded Riverhawks (10-12) downed the fourth-seeded Bears (9-13) at LaPierre Field in Kennewick. CV faces a loser-out Saturday.

District 7 1A

Medical Lake 7, Freeman 5: Joe Oliver homered, Kaleb Cain went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI and the Cardinals (19-4) eliminated the visiting Scotties (4-17). Medical Lake rallied for three runs in the sixth with Cain delivering a run-scoring double. Medical Lake faces Deer Park in a semifinal Tuesday.

Lakeside 8, Newport 4: Dylan Jensen went 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs, and the Eagles (11-10) eliminated the visiting Grizzlies (6-8). Lakeside faces Colville in a semifinal Tuesday.

Boys soccer

District 8 4ACentral Valley 2, Richland 1 (SO): The fourth-seeded Bears (6-6-1) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Bombers (11-6) 5-4 in a shootout. CV faces top-seeded Pasco in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Chiawana 4, Gonzaga Prep 1: The third-seeded Riverhawks (14-4) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Bullpups (7-9). G-Prep faces a loser-out Thursday.

District 8 3A

Mead 2, Hermiston 0: Caleb Putney scored on a free kick, Asher Walters added an insurance marker and the third-seeded Panthers (8-4-1) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Bulldogs (8-10). Mead faces Kennewick in a semifinal Tuesday.

Kennewick 3, Ridgeline 0: Alfredo Jimenez scored in the 69th minute and the Lions (11-6) blanked the visiting Falcons (8-6) at Lampson Stadium. Ridgeline plays at Hermiston in a loser-out Tuesday.

Southridge 5, Mt. Spokane 4 (SO): The fourth-seeded Suns (10-7) edged the visiting fifth-seeded Wildcats (6-6). Mt. Spokane hosts University in loser-out Tuesday.

