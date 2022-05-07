Greater Spokane League 2021-22 scholar-athlete awards banquet at Downtown Rotary

The Greater Spokane League announced the winners of GSL Scholar/Athlete Awards for 2021-22 on April 21 at Downtown Rotary’s annual award luncheon at Spokane Valley CenterPlace.

Each year the GSL recognizes students who excel in the classroom, community and athletics. A male and female student is recognized from each school.

Central Valley

Emily Schulhauser (3.99 GPA): Four letters in fastpitch softball, three in slowpitch, two in basketball. First-team All-GSL in slowpitch as junior and senior, fastpitch junior; honorable mention in both first two years. Played on CV’s state title slowpitch as sophomore, state runners-up as senior. Member of National Honor Society, ASB Leadership, Key Club. Will attend North Idaho College on softball scholarship with major in speech-language pathology.

George Sonko (3.66 GPA): Three letters in football, three in track and field. First-team All-GSL on offensive/defensive line as senior, first-team defensive line as junior. Named CV’s IBEW/NECA fall outstanding male athlete. Member of National Honor Society and Boy Scouts, completing the rank of Eagle Scout in January. Will attend Pacific Lutheran for football and track and field with major in kinesiology.

Cheney

Jenae Potter (4.0 GPA): Four letters in swim, four in tennis. Qualified for swimming districts in 200-meter individual medley, 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly. Helped team to back-to-back 2A district titles and 3A district title as senior. Qualified for districts in tennis twice in doubles. Member of National Honor Society, ASB executive team, Class Offices, Key Club. Will attend Pacific Lutheran on PLU Academic Scholarship with major undecided.

Dylan Thornburg (4.0 GPA): Four letters in cross country, four in track and field. Qualified for state cross country twice, earned All-GSL second team in 2A, honorable mention in 3A. AAU Junior Olympics track and field National Championships qualifier at 800 meters, placing in the top six at regionals. Member of National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and the Cheney Youth Commission. Will attend Santa Clara on Dean’s and Bronco Scholarships with major in electrical and computer engineering.

Clarkston

Magdalyn Ogden (4.0 GPA): Four letters in volleyball, four in basketball, two in tennis, one in track and field. Earned all-state volleyball honors, first-team All-GSL as senior. Earned first- and second-team honors in basketball. Member of National Honor Society, Distributive Education Clubs of America, Link Crew. Will attend Grand Canyon University on chancellor’s scholarship with major in biology.

Tiger Carringer (4.0 GPA): Three letters in football, two in baseball. Earned first-team All-GSL at running back and linebacker as senior. Member of National Honor Society, Link Crew. Will attend Washington State on Regents Scholarship with major in finance and accounting.

East Valley

Ellie Syverson (4.0 GPA): Four letters in basketball. First-team All-GSL as senior, member of EV’s state runner-up team as freshman. Member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, valedictorian and 3.95 GPA in Running Start at EWU. Will attend the University of Montana on academic scholarship with major in biochemistry.

Ethan Sheffler (3.9 GPA): Four letters in cross country, one in track. Named second-team All-GSL as senior, placing 14th at districts and qualifying for state. Placed seventh at cross country districts as junior. Member of GSA, FBLA, Knowledge Bowl and Mathletes. Will attend Eastern Washington in honors program on Presidential and Honors Scholarship with major in business.

Ferris

Kacey Spink (3.98 GPA): Four letters in basketball, three in soccer, three in track and field, one in volleyball. Named first-team All-GSL in basketball as senior, honorable mentions in soccer, volleyball and track. Was member of Ferris’ state 4x400 relay team. Member of National Honor Society, Senior Advisory Public Relations Officer, graduate of Youth Leadership Spokane. Will attend Idaho State on basketball scholarship with major in mechanical engineering.

Gonzaga Prep

Sitara Byrd (3.9 GPA): Three letters in basketball, two in volleyball. Named first-team All-GSL in basketball as senior, led league in scoring. Member of National Honor Society. Undecided on college choice, intends to major in education.

Luciano Reynolds (3.95 GPA): Three letters in football, four in baseball. Earned first-team All-GSL honors in football as senior, named to all-Inland Northwest first-team. Earned honorable mention as sophomore and junior. Named first-team all-league in baseball as junior. Member of the National Honor Society. Undecided on college choice, intends to major in business.

Lewis and Clark

Ali Groza (3.98 GPA): Four letters each in cross country, track and field and orchestra. Twice first-team All-GSL cross country selection and two-time second team. Helped LC to three consecutive regional 4A titles, placing second at regionals and 14th at state as senior, when LC finished second. Earned first team in 3,200 and second team in 1,600 as junior. Member of National Honors Society, founder of the LC Environmental Club, plays viola in Chamber Orchestra, board member of the mental health club. Will attend Boston University with major in public health.

Alan Zeng (4.0 GPA): Three varsity letters in tennis. First-team all-league as junior, helped team go undefeated 2020-21 season. Member of National Honor Society and LC Wind Ensemble; scored a 1590 on SAT. Will attend University of Washington.

Mead

Alanna Parker (3.83 GPA): Four letters in cross country, three in track. First-team All-GSL cross country three times, honorable mention once. Member of GSL, district and state titles in cross country as senior. Placed ninth at state, earning all-state honors. Member of National Honor Society, student council, link crew and DECA. Will attend Western Washington on academic and cross country and track scholarships, undecided on major.

Alexis Parker (3.92 GPA): Four letters in cross country, three in track. First-team All-GSL cross country twice and second team twice. Member of GSL, district and state titles in cross country as senior. Member of National Honor Society, student council and DECA. Will attend Western Washington on academic and cross country and track scholarships with major in business administration.

Brycen Gardner (3.91 GPA): Four letters in cross country, four in track and field, two in basketball and one in soccer. All-state honors in cross country as senior, finishing eighth at state. Twice first-team All-GSL cross country, once in track. Member of Key Club. Will attend Carroll College on athletic and Academic Merit scholarship with major in general engineering.

Mt. Spokane

Samantha Mason (4.0 GPA): Four letters in gymnastics, three in track and field, two in cheerleading. First-team All-GSL gymnastics on bars as freshman and vault as senior. Placed first on floor and fourth in all-around at 2022 regionals. Member of National Honor Society, Link Crew, HOSA, and Key Club. Will attend Gonzaga on the Regents Scholarship with major in nursing.

Luke Zwiesler (3.76 GPA): Four letters each in cross country, wrestling and track and field. Qualified for state in cross country and wrestling and member of 2019 and 2020 state championship wrestling teams. Placed fifth at state wrestling as senior earning Academic All-State honors. Second athlete at Mt. Spokane four-time Triple Crown athlete. Member of the National Honor Society, ASB vice president, senior class council, DECA. Received Congressional nominations to three service academies. Will run cross country and track with major in business management.

North Central

Brenna Houk (4.4 GPA): Three letters in volleyball, one in track and field. Received All-GSL honorable mention in volleyball as senior. Member of National Honor Society, Spokane Scholars-World Language, Servant Leadership in 2020-21. Undecided on college choice, plans to major in forensic psychology and criminology with a minor in Spanish.

Andrew Harle (4.3 GPA): Three letters each in basketball and soccer. Named first-team All-GSL in soccer as junior. Active in music with focus on piano. Will attend University of Arizona on Arizona Excellence Scholarship with major in statistics and data analysis.

Pullman

Elise McDougle (3.96 GPA): Four letters in soccer, three in basketball, four in softball. First-team All-GSL in soccer as senior, second-team as junior and sophomore. Earned second-team honors in basketball and softball. Member of spirit club and served as sports communication liaison. Will attend Boise State on Western Undergraduate Exchange with major in sports management.

Riley Pettitt (3.70 GPA): Three letters in football, two in basketball, two in track. Two-year starter at quarterback, member of two league championships in basketball. Active in new media and photography. Will attend Washington State on academic scholarship, undecided on major.

Rogers

Gabby Harkness (4.333 GPA): Three letters in volleyball. All-GSL honorable mention as senior. Vice president of National Honor Society, ASB president and Link crew. Will graduate summa cum laude and was named Rogers’ Spokane Scholar for English. Will attend Gonzaga on a Regent Scholarship with major in education with focus in English literature and language. Hopes to return to Rogers to teach English and coach volleyball.

Brayden Crossley (4.095 GPA): Four letters in baseball, three in basketball. Member of National Honor Society and jazz band. Will attend Brigham Young after serving a two-year mission, hoping to major in electrical engineering.

Shadle Park

Chloe Flerchinger (3.88 GPA): Four letters each in volleyball, fastpitch softball. Two-time first-team All-GSL in volleyball; league MVP in fastpitch as junior. Voted NECA/IBEW GSL Athlete for both volleyball and softball. Member of National Honor Society, national-level DECA competitor, leader in Sports Medicine Program. Dean’s List at Spokane Falls Community College as a Running Start student. Will attend College of Idaho on full academic and softball scholarship, including the Kathryn Albertson Scholarship, with major in health and human performance.

Conor Weber (4.0 GPA): Two letters in golf, one in baseball. First-team All-GSL 2A for district-winning team as junior. Member of National Honor Society, leadership and AP scholar with distinction. Will attend University of Hawaii at Manoa with major in finance.

University

Katie Christensen (4.0 GPA): Three letters in basketball. Honorable mention All-GSL as senior. Selected for 2022 WSGBCA senior all-state 4A/3A game. Member of National Honor Society, ASB president. Will either attend Brigham Young or Utah State on academic scholarship with major in nursing.

Tyler Walker (3.98 GPA): Four letters in wrestling. Three-time district champion, one-time regional champ, three-time state participant, placed second at state as senior. First-team All-GSL as junior and senior, second-team sophomore. Honor roll at Spokane Community College in Running State program. Will attend Eastern Washington on Presidential scholarship.

West Valley

Madison Carr (3.71 GPA): Four letters in soccer, three in basketball, three in track. First-team All-GSL soccer as senior, second team as junior; two-time district champs. Second-team All-GSL basketball as senior, honorable mention as junior; two-time district champ and second in state as sophomore. District champ in shot put as junior. National Honor Society secretary, Link Crew, leadership, yearbook. Will attend Central Washington on academic and track and field scholarship with major in secondary education and sports administration.

Matthew Buck (3.84 GPA): Three letters in cross country, one in basketball, two in track and field. Second-team All-GSL cross country as junior, awarded team’s coaches award. Member of National Honor Society, DECA, ASB president. Will attend U.S. Military Academy with major in law and legal studies.