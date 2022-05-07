In the Garden: Expo chock full of plants and experts back after pandemic hiatus

If You Go

Garden Expo

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14

Where: Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. Access free parking from Mission Ave. because Greene Street is closed because of construction of the North Spokane Corridor.

Info: tieg.org/garden-expo-attend.

Demonstration schedule

The following events will take place in the Spokane Community College Lair conference room:

10 a.m. – “Kokedama Art” with Samona Cranley, retired florist and Japanese floral culture enthusiast.

11 a.m. – “Mini Macrame Hanging Succulent” with Megan Monroe, owner of Crafted.

1 p.m. – “Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie Demonstration” with Sabrina Gonder of Get Healthy with Sabrina.

2 p.m. – “Hyper Local Cuisine” with Ricky Webster of Cooking with Chef Ricky.

Seminar schedule

The following seminars will take place in the Spokane Community College auditorium:

10 a.m. – “The Story of Chickens” with Juan Juan Moses, Spokane Public Library’s Community Educator.

11:30 a.m. – “Gardening with Wildlife” with Sue Bockelman, The Plant Pro.

1 p.m. – “Gardening with Native Plants” with Robin O’Quinn, Eastern Washington University professor of biology.

2:30 p.m. – “Q&A Session: Stump the Chump” with Ciscoe Morris, gardening expert, author, and television and radio personality.