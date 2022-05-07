The Coeur d’Alene Tribe is featured in Amazon docuseries

By Matthew Kincanon For The Spokesman-Review

Members of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe were featured in episode two of the Amazon Prime Video docu-series “The Story of Art in America,” which explores the role of art in America and diverse communities ranging from cities to rural areas.

Dee Dee McGowan, Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort’s cultural tourism manager, said she met executive producer Pierre Gervois at a travel conference in Boise in 2019. Eventually, they got to talking about including the tribe in the series and worked it out.

Gervois and his wife filmed the episode on location at the casino in 2021, McGowan said. The episode, which is available to stream, features five tribal members who each highlight a different aspect of cultural art.

Leanne Campbell, a tribal member featured in the episode, discusses basketry and traditional arts. She has been weaving and making traditional basketry for more than 20 years.

“These are time-perfect techniques that my ancestors perfected generations ago, and (basketry) is a traditional art that is very resilient in that it is continuing today,” Campbell said, describing how the form and technique have not changed despite the changes in materials used for basketry.

Campbell said she is also a traditional workshops teacher at the casino resort as part of cultural tourism and teaches basketry in neighboring communities and to other tribes who are interested in learning and continuing the traditional art.

While the episode was being filmed, Campbell said she was asked about how she referred to everything as traditional arts and why that’s important, describing how traditional arts are more than arts and crafts.

“I don’t really like to refer to what we do as arts and crafts because that, to me, is glue, glitter, construction paper and those kinds of things that you would do with younger children,” Campbell said. “But for us, traditional art has a lot more cultural knowledge attached to it.”

Campbell added that traditional art is connected to their landscape and food gathering practices. Regarding traditional arts, Campbell said it’s important to know that tribal people are living and breathing cultures despite their existence being viewed in the past tense.

“We’re still here, and we still exist; we’re living, breathing cultures,” Campbell said. “We still have our traditions, our culture, our languages, all of these are things that we’re starting to really see a decline as far as our language, our history, our culture, but there’s a real resurgence toward learning those and keeping those very important connections.”

McGowan said cultural revitalization is important to the tribe, especially since it lost its last fluent speaker of the Coeur d’Alene language several years ago. Other cultural arts explored in the episode include dance and regalia, drumming, pit baking (a form of earth oven baking) and storytelling.

Campbell said she is excited about the variety of stories that were told through the docu-series, with a lot of representation from different families and some of the things they practice.

“You can’t get to know what the Coeur d’Alene Tribe is about fully through text or online, it’s all about the stories that pass through the families, and that’s what’s so great about the Coeur d’Alene Tribe,” McGowan said.

The episodes of the series are available for purchase at $1.99 (HD) and $0.99 (SD).