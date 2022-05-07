Woman found dead in single car crash Saturday after family reported she had missed Spokane flight Friday

A 59-year-old woman was found dead Saturday after her vehicle went off the road and down an embankment near Newport, the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office said.

Leslie C. Grantham’s family had reported her as an overdue traveler late Friday night when she missed a flight in Spokane that afternoon and wasn’t answering her phone, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

An attempt to track the vehicle and Grantham’s cell phone was unsuccessful. The sheriff’s office, Pend Oreille County Search and Rescue and other surrounding agencies searched through the night but were unsuccessful in locating Grantham.

Early Saturday morning, searchers spotted a car down an embankment on the 4000 block of Fertile Valley Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Roads in the area are curvy and the terrain is steep and rural, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle had failed to negotiate a curve and gone airborne off the road. Grantham, of Newport, was found dead.

The sheriff’s office continued to investigate the crash Saturday afternoon.