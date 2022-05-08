100 years ago in Spokane: A repeat offender had a very 1922 strategy for avoiding arrest – getting a respectable bob haircut

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Ruch King, a well-known Spokane “police character” (repeat offender), said she had “read some place that a woman with bobbed hair had never been arrested in Spokane.”

So she got her hair bobbed.

That night, she and Billy Mitchell, another young woman “police character,” commenced carousing drunkenly at the corner of Riverside and Washington with two men. They were arrested by the neighborhood beat cop.

King declared that she was disappointed her hair-bobbing plan didn’t work.

“I got my hair bobbed thinking I’d stay out of jail, and here I make the can again, the first thing,” she said, after being booked for drunkenness.

From the radio beat: Spokane’s first commercial radio station was broadcasting live musical numbers from Walla Walla to Whitefish, Mont.

The station was being operated by the radio department of the Doerr-Mitchell Electric Co.

“Interest in radio is spreading rapidly and it is almost impossible to keep up with the demand for radio supplies,” said W.H. Irish, the operator of the station. “Many are building their own outfits and there is a constant demand for material for these sets.”

The company had a broadcasting station at Eighth Avenue and Walnut Street. On one recent evening, the concert was furnished by Mabel Riebold, a soloist in the Davenport orchestra, accompanied by Marguerite Gilchrist Overman.