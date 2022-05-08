Average U.S. gasoline price jumps 15 cents to $4.38 per gallon
UPDATED: Mon., May 9, 2022
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 15 cents over past two weeks to $4.38 per gallon.
In Spokane, the average price of a gallon of gas Monday was $4.56 and in Washington consumers paid an average of $4.83, according to AAA.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the current price sits just a nickel below the highest average price in history – $4.43, set on March 11.
The average price at the pump is $1.36 higher than it was one year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel soared 43 cents over two weeks, to $5.58 a gallon.
The average price of diesel in Spokane on Monday was $5.50 and the average for Washington state was $5.69, according to AAA.
