Las Vegas Aces control boards, handle visiting Seattle Storm

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

The Storm recovered from another double-digit deficit in the first quarter, but unlike the season opener late-game miscues, shoddy offensive execution and A’ja Wilson’s dominant performance led to Seattle’s 85-74 defeat against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Breanna Stewart had 21 points and eight rebounds while Jewell Loyd added 19 points and Epiphanny Prince 11.

However, the Storm needed much more to combat Las Vegas, which had all five starters score in double figures. Wilson was magnificent and finished with 20 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.

Jackie Young had 19 points and former Washington Huskies star Kelsey Plum 18 points, seven assists and three steals.

Stewart had a strong start and converted 4 of 6 shots for nine points in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the rest of the Storm was 3 of 14, and Seattle trailed 26-14 late in the period.

Prince knotted the score at 52-52 with 1:34 left in the third with a lineup that included backups Briann January (Lewis and Clark), Stephanie Talbot, Reshanda Gray and Jantel Lavender.

Lavender gave Seattle its first lead since the opening minutes with a layup to go ahead 57-56 with 16.7 left in the third.

The Storm led 59-58 to start of the fourth.

However, Seattle was outscored 27-15 in the final 10 minutes.