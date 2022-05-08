One person in critical condition after house fire at West Central mobile home park Saturday

A man who went into cardiac arrest was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a trailer home fire in the West Central neighborhood on Saturday evening, the Spokane Fire Department said.

The fire was reported at the San Souci Mobile Home Park in the 3200 block of West Boone Avenue just after 10:30 p.m., according to a news release. A neighbor was attempting to extinguish the flames with a hose when firefighters arrived.

They found the man inside with “burns and significant respiratory system damage,” according to the news release. His heart had stopped, but paramedics were able to restart it before he was transported to the hospital.

The trailer home was rendered uninhabitable by the fire, which was extinguished in 20 minutes. There were no other injuries reported, and damage was confined to the trailer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.