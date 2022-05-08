Overnight fire Sunday displaces 8 in Chief Garry Park neighborhood

One person was sent to the hospital with injuries and more than a half dozen people were left without shelter after a fire early Sunday morning in Chief Garry Park.

The fire was reported in the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Spokane Fire Department. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the front door and living room window.

Firefighters were able to limit the flames to the home and help occupants evacuate the home. One person was treated at the scene “for minor injuries” and taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to the news release. There were no reported injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.