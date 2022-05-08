Project Joy celebrates 50 years of harmony

Harlan Henderson directs the Senior Serenaders on April 24 as they rehearse at the Southside Senior Center in Spokane. The group of vocalists was preparing for the upcoming Project Joy’s 50th anniversary celebration. (Christopher Anderson)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Info: For more about Project Joy, call the office at (509) 535-0584 or visit projectjoy.org .

Tickets: Free. Complimentary tickets are available at the door or online at gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter . Click on the Special Events tab and save your ticket on your phone or print a copy. To reserve wheelchair or ADA accessible seating, call (509) 313-2787 (ARTS)

The warm and resonant melody of “God Bless America” swelled and filled the Southside Community Center as the Senior Serenaders rehearsed for Project Joy’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.

The 60-member choir is just one of the nonprofit’s 37 entertainment groups.

Founded in 1972 by Sinto Senior Center director Marian Herzer, Project Joy is an innovative arts program showcasing the talents of people ages 50 and older.

Herzer launched the program with a $2,000 grant from the Washington State Office on Aging and a matching grant from the City of Spokane. By 1975, it had grown from 43 members in four groups to more than 200 members and 22 performing groups, and the National Council on Aging selected Project Joy as one of the Top Outstanding Senior Programs in the country.

“Age doesn’t stop creative growth in any way and doesn’t stop us from serving others,” said Herzer, who passed away in 2019.

Currently, the organization includes 200 volunteer entertainers and is still partially funded by City of Spokane Parks and Recreation. Project Joy’s acts perform at area retirement centers, assisted-living facilities and community centers.

Kendall Eminger and Wenda Mackey took a break during a recent rehearsal to talk about why they enjoy being part of Senior Serenaders.

“Some people do aerobics,” Eminger said. “To me, singing is an aerobic activity. When I go home, I’m relaxed and smiling.”

In addition to singing with the Serenaders, the retired music teacher directs another Project Joy group, Les Femmes, a women’s vocal ensemble.

Mackey said after not being able to rehearse or perform during COVID-19, she is relishing the connection with her choir mates and the community.

“Wherever we perform, people are so appreciative,” she said. “Seeing the joy we bring to others is the best part.”

Project Joy director Harlan Henderson hadn’t even heard about the organization when he retired in 2014 after a long career as a vocal music instructor for the Cheney School District.

“I got a call from a friend saying Senior Serenaders needed a new director,” he recalled.

He agreed to direct the choir and in 2018 was named executive director of Project Joy.

“I was used to working with high school kids, but I discovered I love working with seniors,” Henderson said. “I was blown away with how vibrant they are.”

Along with larger musical groups like the Serenaders and the Project Joy Symphony Orchestra, the organization boasts dozens of smaller ensembles, as well as individual performers.

Diana Krebs directs the 24-member Minstrels.

“We’re like the minstrels who traveled from town to town during medieval times,” she said. “We do songs, poetry and instrumentals.”

She laughed.

“When I took over, we were doing songs from the ’20s and ’30s, now we’re doing songs from the ’50s and ’60s.”

Paradocs is one of the newer Project Joy acts. Retired physicians Craig and Sima Smentek perform piano solos and duets, and Craig sings while Sima accompanies him.

“Well, I do sing one song,” she said. ” ‘I Can’t Help Loving That Man of Mine.’ ” Throughout their medical careers, they never worked at the same hospital at the same time.

“We enjoy doing this together,” Sima said. “We’re not professionals, just people who love music. It really is project joy for us.”

Not all of the organization’s entertainers are vocal performers. Tap Grandmas razzle-dazzle crowds with their fancy footwork, and Jeanne Goss is a puppeteer. She, Archie the dog and Bobo the gorilla delight folks in assisted-living facilities.

“Archie barks, and I interpret for him,” she said. “I can’t sing or dance, but I have a big imagination!”

A former elementary teacher, Goss said she “just wings it” and tells stories through her puppets.

“It’s so fun,” she said. “I entertain, it’s what I do. If I can get a smile or a laugh, it’s all worth it for me.”

Henderson said the 50th Anniversary Celebration at Gonzaga’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on May 15 is an opportunity to showcase the volunteer performers who give so much to our community. He hopes the show will encourage others to join Project Joy.

“We’d love to have more community involvement. We’re hoping hope to return to our normal 25 to 30 performances each month,” he said. “What an incredible idea to give seniors a place to have community with others while serving them with their talents.”

He’s proud that Project Joy is continuing its mission: “To Serve and Grow in the Spirit of Joy.”

Cindy Hval can be reached at dchval@juno.com.