spt_220509_area-rdp

From staff reports

Washington State starting pitcher McKabe Cottrell threw seven shutout innings and Jack Smith recorded his second-straight four-hit game as the Cougars finished a series sweep with an 11-0 win over Utah Valley in Pullman on Sunday.

WSU (22-23) collected 16 hits and had five players record multiple-hit games to clinch their third straight series win. Bryce Matthews had three hits and scored three times, Elijah Hainline had a pair of RBI singles, Kodie Kolden hit a three-run homer and Jacob McKeon also homered.

With the three-game sweep, the Cougs have now won eight of their last nine games.