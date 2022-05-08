The Dirt: New food, retail tenants coming to Kendall Yards

Kendall Yards is gaining a new restaurant, a café and coffee roaster, and a retail store.

Liberty Lake-based Greenstone Corp. filed two building permits with the city of Spokane last week for renovations in the Flatiron Building to make way for Tamale Box and New Love Coffee at 1102 W. Summit Parkway.

The Tamale Box would occupy 548 square feet in Suite 101. New Love Coffee’s plans call for a 1,318-square-foot coffee shop and a 747-square-foot common area in Suite 102.

Greenstone Corp. also filed a third permit for a 975-square-foot retail space for The Great PNW at 1098 W. Summit Parkway.

The total valuation for all permits is $400,000, according to the applications.

Greenstone Corp. is the project contractor.

The Great PNW was founded by Joel Barbour in 2013 to express his love for the Pacific Northwest through bright, unique designs, some of which include mountains, trees and lakes.

The apparel company operates a retail store on the second floor of River Park Square at 808 W. Main Ave.

Enrique Mariscal founded Tamale Box in 2019. Tamale Box sells boxes of tamales made with the recipe of Mariscal’s mother, Candelaria, according to the company’s website.

Ike Bubna, a commercial leasing manager for Greenstone Corp., opened New Love Coffee, a café and coffee roasting company, in February in the River District Welcome Center, 21802 E. Indiana Ave., Suite 102.

Mariscal, of Tamale Box, did not respond to a request for comment.

The Great PNW will continue to operate its retail store at River Park Square through the end of 2022. The Great PNW’s Kendall Yards store is slated to open in November, Barbour said in an email.

Bubna told The Spokesman-Review last month New Love Coffee would be opening its second location in Kendall Yards later this year.

Developers plan industrial warehouse

A new industrial warehouse dubbed Project Apple is coming to Liberty Lake.

Phoenix-based real estate development company BH DevCo. submitted a land use application with the city and an environmental review with the Washington state Department of Ecology for Project Apple, which will be built on a 39-acre vacant site northeast of the intersection of Appleway Avenue and Country Vista Boulevard.

Project Apple consists of a 487,620-square-foot warehouse with 30,600 square feet of office space, 134 loading docks, 136 trailer parking spaces and 418 vehicle parking spaces.

About 400 people will work at the warehouse, according to the environmental review.

Construction on Project Apple is slated to begin in October and be complete by fall 2023.

BH DevCo. did not respond to a request for comment on the project.

Irvine, California-based Ware Malcomb is the architect for the industrial warehouse. The firm specializes in designing commercial office, industrial, health care, retail, and science and technology facilities.

Panattoni Development Co., of Irvine, California, is listed as the project contractor.

BH Dev Co., founded in 2019, specializes in build-to-suit structures for national e-commerce distribution and fulfillment companies.

The company has been involved in development of Amazon fulfillment centers in Arizona and New Mexico. It has also developed distribution centers for The Honest Co., Sephora and Fanatics, according to its website.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show Preylock Development Spokane LLC purchased the 39-acre property for $6.25 million in October 2021.

The limited liability company is registered to Brett Lipman, managing partner and CEO of Los Angeles-based Preylock Holdings, a real estate acquisition company that manages more than $4 billion in assets, including properties in California, Texas, Maryland, Nevada and Washington.

Preylock Holding’s portfolio includes Willow Creek, a 422,000-square-foot corporate office in Redmond and Newport Corporate, a 997,000-square-foot campus in Bellevue that is 95% leased to T-Mobile, according to the company’s website.

Assisted-living, memory-care facility coming

San Pedro, California-based Rich Development Co. is looking to build an assisted-living facility in north Spokane.

Seattle-based Magnet Design + Development filed a preliminary application with the city for a five-story, 25,000-square-foot assisted-living and memory-care facility at 7609 N. Division St.

The building would include 102-110 assisted-living units and 22-28 memory-care beds.

The estimated project cost is $18.5 million, according to the application.

Newport Spokane LLC, whose principal is Joseph Rich, is the property owner. Rich is also owner of Rich Development Co.

This article was updated May 8 to include comments from The Great PNW owner Joel Barbour.