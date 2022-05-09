5 people shot at Cinco de Mayo festival in central WA
UPDATED: Mon., May 9, 2022
Associated Press
YAKIMA – One adult and four juveniles were shot in a gang-related incident in central Washington Friday at the City of Sunnyside Cinco de Mayo festival, the Sunnyside Police Department said.
Police believe one person shot into the crowd Friday several times at a rival gang member , KNDO-TV reported.
Police said the youngest victim was 7 and that several victims were taken to nearby hospitals. None of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.
Commander Scott Bailey said seven juveniles were taken into custody and have since been released to their parents. Detectives continue to investigate the incident.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.