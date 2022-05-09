Country star Cole Swindell to perform at Spokane County fair

Cole Swindell arrives at the CMT Music Awards on June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Swindell will perform Sept. 12 at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. (Associated Press)

Country music star Cole Swindell is coming to the Spokane County Interstate Fair.

On Monday, fair director Erin Gurtel told the Spokane County commissioners Swindell will be performing Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

“That’s a big win for the fair,” Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney said.

Swindell, a Georgia native, became a household name among country music fans in the mid-2010s with hits such as “You Should Be Here,” “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” and “Chillin’ It.”

“Never Say Never,” a song he co-wrote with Lainey Wilson, currently sits atop Billboard’s “Country Airplay” chart.

“We worked pretty hard at getting this one,” Gurtel told the commissioners. Swindell headlined at First Interstate Center for the Arts in February.

The Spokane County Interstate Fair has now announced two big-name musical acts for 2022.

Nelly, a Grammy Award-winning rapper, will perform Sept. 15. Gurtel said Nelly tickets have been selling at a historic pace.

Swindell tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. through TicketsWest.