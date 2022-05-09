COVID-19 case counts see small rise in Spokane County school districts

The numbers are small compared to two months ago, but COVID-19 case counts continue to rise at several school districts in Spokane County.

The area’s biggest district, Spokane Public Schools, reported Friday that 57 students and staff who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 entered a school building in the previous five school days.

That’s up slightly from the 46 cases reported the previous Friday; however, cases are up fourfold from the 14 reported two weeks before that.

Metrics are also high in Mead and Cheney.

A week ago, Mead reported 13 cases among students and staff in the previous 10 days. On Monday, it was 33, with 10 of those occurring at Mead High School.

Also on Monday, Cheney reported 28 cases in the previous two weeks.

Central Valley had not updated its COVID dashboard as of 6 p.m. Monday. On Friday, it had 23 cases in the previous 10 days, unchanged from May 3.

West Valley and East Valley districts each reported four cases in their most recent dashboards, while Riverside had seven as of Monday.