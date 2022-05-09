Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep baseball sent to 4A elimination game; University tops Ferris to advance to 3A semifinal

Roundup of Monday’s district tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Richland 9, Gonzaga Prep 5: Ethan Ammerman went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and the visiting Bombers (17-5) came from behind to beat the Bullpups (16-6) in a District 8 4A semifinal.

Trygve Grimsby drove in two runs and had a double for G-Prep, which hosts Central Valley in a loser-out game on Saturday.

University 13, Ferris 7: Tyler Reinbold knocked in the go-ahead run in the third inning, plating Ricco Longo, and the Titans (18-3) beat the visiting Saxons (5-15) in a District 8 3A first-round game.

Reinbold struck out four over two innings of relief while Mason Muchlinski had three hits with an RBI for U-Hi, which hosts Walla Walla in a semi on Tuesday. Ferris faces Mead in a loser-out.

Odessa 7, Northport 6: Corbyn Neilsen scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh and the Tigers (6-3) eliminated the Mustangs (5-4) in the first round of District 7/9 1B tournament.

Idaho

Baseball

Coeur d’Alene 11, Lake City 1: The second-seeded Vikings (18-6) beat the visiting third-seeded Timberwolves (10-11) in a 5A District 1-2 first-round game. CDA travels to top-seeded Lewiston in the title game on Tuesday.

Lewiston 11, Post Falls 5: The Bengals (20-5) downed the visiting fourth-seeded Trojans (10-13) in a 5A first-round game. Post Falls plays Lake City in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Timberlake 15, Priest River 4: The top-seeded Tigers (14-6) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Spartans (2-19) in a 3A District 1 first-round game. Timberlake hosts Bonners Ferry in the title game on Wednesday.

Bonners Ferry 11, Kellogg 1: The second-seeded Badgers (12-11) beat the visiting third-seeded Wildcats (10-10) in a 3A first-round game. Kellogg host Priest River in a loser-out on Wednesday.

Idaho

Softball

St. Maries 6, Orofino 0: Anna Sande went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Lumberjacks (13-3) blanked the Maniacs (14-7) to win the Idaho 2A District 1-2 tournament and advance to state.

St. Maries 14, Grangeville 0: Taci Watkins threw five scoreless innings and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and the Lumberjacks (12-3) shut out the visiting Bulldogs (7-14) in a first-round playoff game.

Regular season action

Baseball

West Valley 13, Pullman 11: Caleb Gray had two doubles with three RBIs and the Eagles (16-3, 13-1) beat the Greyhounds (8-12, 7-7) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Tanner Hancock went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for WV. Marcus Hilliard went 2 for 3 and had three RBIs for Pullman.

Pullman 19, West Valley 6: Nicholas Robison went 3 for 5 and drove in three RBIs and the visiting Greyhounds (9-12, 8-7) split with the Eagles (16-4, 13-2). Marcus Hilliard had three RBIs and scored twice for Pullman. Bryson Bishop and Caleb Gray each had two hits and an RBI for WV.

East Valley 15, Rogers 2: Chris Bergman struck out eight in a complete game and went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the Knights (6-11, 5-7) beat the Pirates (0-15, 0-12) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Monday. Shane Hawes hit a double, triple and knocked in three for EV

East Valley 8, Rogers 1: Tucker Duke struck out 10 in a complete game and the Knights (7-11, 6-7) swept the Pirates (0-16, 0-13). Shane Hawes and Braxdon Bales had two hits and two RBIs apiece for EV.

Shadle Park 7-10, Clarkston 4-7: The Highlanders (15-3, 11-2) swept the Bantams (5-10, 3-10) in a GSL 2A doubleheader.

Softball

University 16, North Central 3: Natalie Singer went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and the Titans (15-3, 14-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-15, 1-15) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jenna Williamson went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for NC. U-Hi’s Isabella Bay went 3 for 3 with a solo home run and struck out six batters in four innings of work.

Cheney 8, Gonzaga Prep 5: Sedona Ericson had three hits including two doubles and two RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (10-9, 10-7) beat the Bullpups (7-11, 7-9) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Maddie McDowell struck out eight batters in seven innings for Cheney. Bailey Benson hit a two-run home run and struck out eight for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 15, Lewis and Clark 5: Jessica Waters went 3 for 3 with a home run, double and three RBIs and the Wildcats (19-4, 17-2) beat the visiting Tigers (7-15, 6-13) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Liberty 12, Newport 0: Jaidyn Stephens struck out 12 across five scoreless innings and drove in three runs on as many hits and the visiting Lancers (17-2) shut out the Grizzlies (4-11) in a nonleague game.

Lakeland 8, Moscow 7: Cienna Walls hit a sixth-inning, go-ahead grand slam and the visiting Hawks (13-10, 10-7) rallied against the Bears (7-13, 4-11) in the first game of an Inland Empire doubleheader. Payton Sterling added a homer for Lakeland.

Moscow 20, Lakeland 2: Amanda Pouchnik went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and the Bears (8-13, 5-11) split with the visiting Hawks (13-11, 10-8). Bella Fleischman also had a home run for Moscow.