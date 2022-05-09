The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep baseball sent to 4A elimination game; University tops Ferris to advance to 3A semifinal

UPDATED: Mon., May 9, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s district tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Richland 9, Gonzaga Prep 5: Ethan Ammerman went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and the visiting Bombers (17-5) came from behind to beat the Bullpups (16-6) in a District 8 4A semifinal.

Trygve Grimsby drove in two runs and had a double for G-Prep, which hosts Central Valley in a loser-out game on Saturday.

University 13, Ferris 7: Tyler Reinbold knocked in the go-ahead run in the third inning, plating Ricco Longo, and the Titans (18-3) beat the visiting Saxons (5-15) in a District 8 3A first-round game.

Reinbold struck out four over two innings of relief while Mason Muchlinski had three hits with an RBI for U-Hi, which hosts Walla Walla in a semi on Tuesday. Ferris faces Mead in a loser-out.

Odessa 7, Northport 6: Corbyn Neilsen scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh and the Tigers (6-3) eliminated the Mustangs (5-4) in the first round of District 7/9 1B tournament.

Idaho

Baseball

Coeur d’Alene 11, Lake City 1: The second-seeded Vikings (18-6) beat the visiting third-seeded Timberwolves (10-11) in a 5A District 1-2 first-round game. CDA travels to top-seeded Lewiston in the title game on Tuesday.

Lewiston 11, Post Falls 5: The Bengals (20-5) downed the visiting fourth-seeded Trojans (10-13) in a 5A first-round game. Post Falls plays Lake City in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Timberlake 15, Priest River 4: The top-seeded Tigers (14-6) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Spartans (2-19) in a 3A District 1 first-round game. Timberlake hosts Bonners Ferry in the title game on Wednesday.

Bonners Ferry 11, Kellogg 1: The second-seeded Badgers (12-11) beat the visiting third-seeded Wildcats (10-10) in a 3A first-round game. Kellogg host Priest River in a loser-out on Wednesday.

Idaho

Softball

St. Maries 6, Orofino 0: Anna Sande went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Lumberjacks (13-3) blanked the Maniacs (14-7) to win the Idaho 2A District 1-2 tournament and advance to state.

St. Maries 14, Grangeville 0: Taci Watkins threw five scoreless innings and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and the Lumberjacks (12-3) shut out the visiting Bulldogs (7-14) in a first-round playoff game.

Regular season action

Baseball

West Valley 13, Pullman 11: Caleb Gray had two doubles with three RBIs and the Eagles (16-3, 13-1) beat the Greyhounds (8-12, 7-7) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Tanner Hancock went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for WV. Marcus Hilliard went 2 for 3 and had three RBIs for Pullman.

Pullman 19, West Valley 6: Nicholas Robison went 3 for 5 and drove in three RBIs and the visiting Greyhounds (9-12, 8-7) split with the Eagles (16-4, 13-2). Marcus Hilliard had three RBIs and scored twice for Pullman. Bryson Bishop and Caleb Gray each had two hits and an RBI for WV.

East Valley 15, Rogers 2: Chris Bergman struck out eight in a complete game and went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the Knights (6-11, 5-7) beat the Pirates (0-15, 0-12) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Monday. Shane Hawes hit a double, triple and knocked in three for EV

East Valley 8, Rogers 1: Tucker Duke struck out 10 in a complete game and the Knights (7-11, 6-7) swept the Pirates (0-16, 0-13). Shane Hawes and Braxdon Bales had two hits and two RBIs apiece for EV.

Shadle Park 7-10, Clarkston 4-7: The Highlanders (15-3, 11-2) swept the Bantams (5-10, 3-10) in a GSL 2A doubleheader. 

Softball

University 16, North Central 3: Natalie Singer went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and the Titans (15-3, 14-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-15, 1-15) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jenna Williamson went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for NC. U-Hi’s Isabella Bay went 3 for 3 with a solo home run and struck out six batters in four innings of work.

Cheney 8, Gonzaga Prep 5: Sedona Ericson had three hits including two doubles and two RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (10-9, 10-7) beat the Bullpups (7-11, 7-9) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Maddie McDowell struck out eight batters in seven innings for Cheney. Bailey Benson hit a two-run home run and struck out eight for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 15, Lewis and Clark 5: Jessica Waters went 3 for 3 with a home run, double and three RBIs and the Wildcats (19-4, 17-2) beat the visiting Tigers (7-15, 6-13) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Liberty 12, Newport 0: Jaidyn Stephens struck out 12 across five scoreless innings and drove in three runs on as many hits and the visiting Lancers (17-2) shut out the Grizzlies (4-11) in a nonleague game.

Lakeland 8, Moscow 7: Cienna Walls hit a sixth-inning, go-ahead grand slam and the visiting Hawks (13-10, 10-7) rallied against the Bears (7-13, 4-11) in the first game of an Inland Empire doubleheader. Payton Sterling added a homer for Lakeland.

Moscow 20, Lakeland 2: Amanda Pouchnik went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and the Bears (8-13, 5-11) split with the visiting Hawks (13-11, 10-8). Bella Fleischman also had a home run for Moscow.

