News >  Nation/World

Offshore earthquake shakes Taiwan; no danger of tsunami

UPDATED: Mon., May 9, 2022

FILE - People ride past Taipei 101 building in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, May 15, 2021. A strong earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Monday, shaking buildings in the capital, Taipei. No serious damage or injuries were reported, and authorities said there was no danger of a tsunami. (Chiang Ying-ying)
FILE - People ride past Taipei 101 building in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, May 15, 2021. A strong earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Monday, shaking buildings in the capital, Taipei. No serious damage or injuries were reported, and authorities said there was no danger of a tsunami. (Chiang Ying-ying)
Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan — A strong earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Monday, shaking buildings in the capital, Taipei. No serious damage or injuries were reported, and authorities said there was no danger of a tsunami.

The magnitude 6.1 quake was centered 17 miles deep and about 56 miles offshore from the city of Hualien, Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said. The strongest shaking was in northeastern Taiwan, including Taipei.

The earthquake’s location was about 44 miles southwest of the remote island of Yonaguni at the western end of the Japanese archipelago. The Japanese Meteorological Agency said the quake measured magnitude 6.6, while the U.S. Geological Survey said 6.3.

Preliminary measurements often differ and may be revised after further analysis.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency said there may be small swellings of ocean waters but there was no danger of a tsunami.

Chinese media said the earthquake was also felt in parts of mainland China. Self-governing Taiwan is about 100 miles east of the Chinese coast.

