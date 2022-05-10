Culinary Calendar for May 11-18 – Moroccan, vegetarian Southern, Italian and Peruvian cooking classes

Culinary

Moroccan Cooking Class – Learn to make a traditional Moroccan meal with Harissa chicken, couscous soup, eggplant and a tomato side dish. Finish with Moroccan doughnuts. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m., Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Vegetarian Southern Style – Learn to make fried tofu, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and bananas Foster. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Escape to Emilia-Romagna – Join Chef Allison and learn to make handmade spinach tortellini, asparagus, porcini, potato frittata and a balsamic and mascarpone crostini. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

East Spokane Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast – All-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, ham, applesauce, milk, orange juice or coffee. Tickets at the door or by phone in advance. Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. East Central Community Center, 500 S. Stone St. $10; ages 5 and younger eat free. (509) 625-6699.

Associated Garden Clubs: Lilac Luncheon – Meet the Lilac Royal Court and recipients of the AGC grant program, enjoy a presentation by Kay Lester, and take part in a silent auction and a drawing for table centerpieces. Proceeds benefit the AGC grant program. To register, call (509) 747-6821. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Doubletree Hotel, 322 N. Spokane Falls Blvd. $35 person. (509) 455-9600.

Cooking Class: Peruvian Flavor – Chef Colomba leads a class in learning Peru’s classics the purple potato, ahi salad and green rice with chicken. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

NOLA Cooking Class – Learn to make New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp, dirty rice, fried okra and pralines. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.