Fire destroys abandoned building, shutters highway in Airway Heights

A fire destroyed an eight-unit abandoned apartment building and temporarily shut down U.S. Highway 2 Tuesday night in Airway Heights.

Firefighters were called at 8:35 p.m. to the single-story structure fire on Highway 2 near South Campbell Street, said Don Malone, deputy chief at Spokane County Fire District 10.

“It was already venting through the roof when the first arriving units got here,” Malone said at the scene.

He said the roof was caving in when crews arrived two minutes after the call went out. Malone said firefighters knocked down the blaze in about 45 minutes.

The main objective, which crews accomplished, was to protect the adjacent building that houses Domino’s Pizza, Ghost Quarter Games and possibly other businesses, he said.

The highway was shut down in both directions until about 10:40 p.m. Smoke was still emanating from the building at that time.

Malone said the abandoned building was a total loss and he was unsure of the cause of the fire. There were no injuries.

He said the Airway Heights Fire Department and Spokane County fire districts 3 and 10 responded to the blaze. Malone said crews would be on scene overnight in case the fire reignited.

The building had been abandoned for a few months but “squatters” come and go, he said.