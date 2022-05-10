Four Gonzaga players accept invitations to NBA Draft Combine

Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren (middle), flanked by Drew Timme (left) and guard Andrew Nembhard (right) speaks to the media prior to a Sweet 16 game vs. Arkansas. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Gonzaga will be well represented at the NBA draft combine next week in Chicago.

Four of the five Zags that declared for the draft have accepted invitations to attend combine, scheduled for May 18-22. Junior forward Drew Timme, freshman forward Chet Holmgren, senior guard Andrew Nembhard and sophomore wing Julian Strawther are among 76 prospects headed to the Chicago.

Senior guard Rasir Bolton, Gonzaga’s fifth starter, wasn’t on the list of combine participants. Bolton, Timme and Strawther maintained an option of returning to Gonzaga next season while they’re going through the predraft process.

The list of combine invites was determined from the 30 NBA teams voting on their top 100 prospects. Players receiving the most votes were invited to the combine. Another 44 prospects will attend the NBA G League Elite Camp on Monday and Tuesday in Chicago with a select number of standouts earning spots in the combine.

It wasn’t known how much Holmgren will do at the combine. He’s projected as one of the top picks in most mock drafts. Many players in that position in recent years have declined to attend or participate on a limited basis since they can’t do much to improve their draft stock.

The latest USA Today For the Win mock draft has Holmgren going second to Orlando and reuniting with former Zag Jalen Suggs. The two were teammates at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis and on the AAU circuit. Nembhard is projected at No. 42 to the New York Knicks with Strawther at No. 57 to Golden State.

Timme is a second-round pick in numerous mock drafts.

Five Duke players accepted combine invitations. Arizona, coached by former Zags assistant Tommy Lloyd, will be represented by three players. Fanbo Zeng, a Lloyd recruit who committed to Gonzaga before deciding to play for the G League Ignite last season, will be at the combine.

Corey Kispert was the lone Zag to participate in the combine last year. Suggs likely received an invitation but declined to attend.