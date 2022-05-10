Spokane shut out by Hillsboro on the road, commit three errors

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Spokane struggled in the field and at the plate in a 5-0 Northwest League defeat Tuesday night.

The Indians (15-11) committed three errors and scratched out only four hits in a game the Hops (14-13) broke open with three runs in the seventh inning.

Hillsboro’s Spencer Brickhouse opened the scoring with a solo home run to right field in the third. The Hops added another run in the fifth when Ryan Bliss scored on a fielder’s choice.

Caleb Roberts hit an RBI double and scored on a throwing error in the seventh.

Elian Miranda rounded out the Hops’ offense with an RBI single.

Spokane resumes its series at Hillsboro Wednesday at 6:05 p.m.