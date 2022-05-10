Man dies after house fire at West Central mobile home park Saturday

The man who was seriously injured in a trailer fire in the West Central neighborhood on Saturday evening died the next day.

A fire was reported at the San Souci Mobile Home Park in the 3200 block of West Boone Avenue, just after 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Spokane Fire Department.

Firefighters found a man inside with “burns and significant respiratory system damage,” the fire department said. His heart had stopped, but paramedics were able to restart it and transport him to the hospital.

He died Sunday evening, said Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said.

The trailer home was rendered uninhabitable by the fire, which was extinguished in 20 minutes. There were no other injuries reported, and damage was limited to the trailer.

The fire was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit, the fire department said.