News >  Business

CoinFlip expands cryptocurrency trading service to Washington state

By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581
CoinFlip has expanded its online cryptocurrency trading service to Washington state.

The Chicago-based cryptocurrency investment services company announced Tuesday it launched CoinFlip Trade Desk in Washington as part of a larger expansion that includes four other states: Alabama, Alaska, New Mexico and Rhode Island.

“Bringing our services to nearly every state in the U.S. is integral for us as we continue to build a comprehensive platform for the digital economy,” Ben Weiss, CEO and co-founder of CoinFlip, said in a statement. “It is important that we expand our resources so we can best serve our communities at a grassroots level, a primary objective as we look ahead.”

Trade Desk, established in 2020, connects customers with account managers who are able to answer questions and provide support. Customers are able to purchase cryptocurrency via wire or bank account transfers on the trading platform.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kristoffer Dayrit, Alan Gurevich and Benjamin Weiss. The company operates more than 3,500 cryptocurrency kiosks in 49 states, in addition to its online trading platform.

