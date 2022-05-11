Health Bulletin for May 12-19 – HomeFit, Mom’s Group, Life Line Screening and Lunch and Learn

Upcoming

Facility Use - Pool & Track – Public access to SCC’s indoor track, locker rooms, basketball courts and the swimming pool. Does not include use of the fitness center or weight room. For more information, visit campusce.net/spokane/course/course.aspx?c=979. Mondays through June 17, Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $30.

Fast Fitness/Weight Room – Community members can work out in the fitness center and weight room at SFCC and or/SCC for the current quarter and SCC swimming pool during scheduled open swim times. Mondays through June 17, Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $90.

Body Conditioning – Class designed to provide strength training programs to help participants to gain fat-burning and metabolism-boosting benefits. For more information, visit campusce.net/spokane/course/course.aspx?c=977. Mondays through June 8, 6 a.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $60.

Springboard Diving – Learn basic and advanced skills in springboard diving. Open to all ages. For more information and to register, visit campusce.net/spokane/course/course.aspx?c=1108. Mondays through May 25, 5 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $60.

Low Impact Aerobics – An ongoing class for seniors. Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Zion Lutheran Church, 8304 E. Buckeye Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 926-5407.

HomeFit – Workshop featuring information to participants on how to decide what type of home modifications are needed to stay in your home as you age. This workshop focuses on “universal design” elements in the home. Virtual. Register at bit.ly/3ksG88i. Thursday, 10-11 a.m. Presented by AARP. Free.

Kootenai County Community Forum – The Alzheimer’s Association, in partnership with the Area Agency on Aging of North Idaho and Kootenai Health, hosts a community forum to get input from leaders, professional and family caregivers and the community on the needs of families and caregivers facing Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m. Lake City Center, 1916 Lakewood Drive, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 667-4628.

Mom’s Group – A group for mothers to enjoy conversation and playtime. For more information, visit nurturespokane.com/upcoming-events. Saturday, 10 a.m. Nurture Lactation, 2607 S. Southeast Blvd., #B150. Free. (509) 954-5337.

CDA Kite Fly – To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month, we’re partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Coeur d’Alene to present a family-friendly, kite-flying party in McEuen park behind the library. Bring your favorite kite or pick up a free kite from the library provided by NAMI CDA every Saturday in May. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McEuen Park, 420 E. Front St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2252.

Life Line Screening – Learn about the risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and more with affordable screenings with Life Line Screening. Saturday, Noon. Jensen Memorial Youth Ranch, 620 N. Stanley St., Medical Lake. Free.

Lunch and Learn – An informational series on Medicare and elder-health-related topics. Presented by Chris Murphy from Humana. Sessions include a light lunch for registered participants. Hosted on Zoom. May 16: Healthy Eating to Control Cholesterol. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Monday, Presented by the Coeur d’Alene Public Library. Free.

Bike to Work Week – Start Bike to Work Week with a free hearty breakfast at the North Bank Shelter adjacent to the Ice Age Floods Playground in Riverfront Park. Monday, 7 a.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

Operation Protect Veterans – Learn about scamming issues surrounding veterans and how to safeguard yourself from scams. Resources and information provided at the end of the event. To register, visit bit.ly/3LQ2uNf. Virtual event. Tuesday, 10-11 a.m. Presented by AARP. Free.

Medicare Workshop at the Library – Bring questions about Medicare benefits. Learn about Medicare coverage for special conditions. Register at forms.office.com/r/iNdEGhDDK8 or call (208) 769-2315 ext. 410. Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Ongoing

Parenting/childbirth

Deaconess Classes – Deaconess Hospital offers a variety of virtual classes for new parents, including Preparing for Childbirth, Life With Baby, Daddy 101 Breastfeeding and more. Visit multicare.org/classes-events for details. MultiCare Deaconess Hospital, 800 W. Fifth Ave. Free. (509) 473-BABY

Early Support for Infants and Toddlers – Provided by Spokane Regional Health District. Services and screenings are available for children ages 3 and younger suspected to have developmental delays, disabilities or special needs. Early intervention service providers evaluate functional areas such as cognitive, motor, social-emotional, speech and language, vision and hearing. Learn more at srhd.org/programs-and-services/infant-toddler-network or call (509) 324-1651.

Holy Family Hospital Maternity Center Tour – In-person tours have been canceled until further notice. To take a virtual tour, visit providence.org/locations/wa/holy-family-hospital/family-maternity-center. (509) 482-0111.