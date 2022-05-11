The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 45° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Zach Engh leads East Valley baseball to district win; Pullman, West Valley boys soccer to meet in title game

UPDATED: Wed., May 11, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school district playoff action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

East Valley 11, Rogers 7: Zach Engh went 2 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs and the Knights (10-11) beat the visiting Pirates (0-19) in a District 8 2A first-round game.

Engh struck out seven over three innings of shutout relief. Chris Bergman went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and Shane Hawes went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for East Valley, which faces Shadle Park in a semifinal Saturday.

Pullman 4, Clarkston 3: Marcus Hilliard’s infield hit scored Joey Hecker and the Greyhounds (10-12) walked off the visiting Bantams (5-13) in a District 8 2A first-round game.

Calvin Heusser tossed four innings of two-hit shutout relief for Pullman, which faces West Valley in a semifinal Saturday.

Medical Lake 16, Lakeside 10: Cameron Comer went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the Cardinals (15-6) beat the visiting Eagles (11-12) in a District 7 1A loser-out game.

Joe Oliver went 3 for 3 with three runs and two stolen bases for Medical Lake, which advances to the district second-place game Saturday at Avista Stadium.

Bonners Ferry 5, Timberlake 4: The Badgers (13-11) beat the Tigers (14-7) in the Idaho 3A District 1 title game. Timberlake faces Kellogg on Thursday in a loser-out game.

Kellogg 2, Priest River 0: The Wildcats (11-10) eliminated the Spartans (2-20) in a 3A loser-out game.

Fastpitch softball

Freeman 3, Colville 1: Dixie Septon doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Scotties (16-4) eliminated the visiting Crimson Hawks (8-10) in a District 7 1A first round game.

Abby Amend pitched a seven-inning complete game and struck out 13 for Freeman, which faces Riverside in a semifinal Saturday at Spokane Falls CC.

Deer Park 9, Newport 3: The Stags (13-5) eliminated the Grizzlies (2-11) in a District 7 1A first-round game. Deer Park faces second-seeded Lakeside in a semifinal Saturday at SFCC.

Lakeland 19, Moscow 9: Alexis Hannah went 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs and the Hawks (13-11) beat the visiting Bears (10-14) in an Idaho 4A District 1-2 championship series opener. Game 2 of the best-of-three is Thursday.

Timberlake 34, Bonners Ferry 3: Logan Walsh went 5 for 6 with a double and five RBIs and the Tigers (20-4) beat the visiting Badgers (1-18) in an Idaho 3A District 1 first-round game.

Kellogg 17, Priest River 7: Kalcya Card went 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs and the Wildcats (6-14) beat the visiting Spartans (4-17) in an Idaho District 1 3A first-round game.

Boys soccer

Pullman 6, Shadle Park 0: Carlens Dollin scored two goals and the Greyhounds (14-2) shut out the visiting Highlanders (7-10) in a District 8 2A semifinal.

Evan French added a goal and two assists and Clarens Dollin had a goal and an assist for Pullman, which advances to the district title game against West Valley Saturday.

West Valley 8, Rogers 1: Rylan Allen scored three goals with one assist and the Eagles (12-4) beat the visiting Pirates (6-10) in a District 8 2A semifinal.

Ty Miligan added two goals and Lucas Peterson scored once with two assists for West Valley.

Regular season

Fastpitch softball

Gonzaga Prep 16, North Central 2: Bailey Benson had three hits including a double with four RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (9-11, 9-9) beat the Wolfpack (1-17, 1-17) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Emma DeLeon added had a home run, triple and three RBIs for G-Prep.

University 25, Lewis and Clark 0: Maliyah Mann went 4 for 5 with a home run, double and five RBIs and threw a five-inning one-hitter and the visiting Titans (17-3) shut out the Tigers (2-18) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Kaidyn Howard went 4 for 4 with a homer, double and five RBIs and Natalie Singer went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for U-Hi.

Central Valley 11, Ferris 7 (8): Emily Schulhauser went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Molly McGovern went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and the visiting Bears (9-11, 9-9) beat the Saxons (12-8, 10-8) in extra innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. CV rallied for four runs in the eighth. Courtney Miller went 2 for 2 with two homers and three RBIs for Ferris.

Mead 12, Ridgeline 11: Rylie Carr had the walk-off hit and finished with two triples, a double and two RBIs and the Panthers (14-6, 14-4) beat the visiting Falcons (3-15, 3-15) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Bailey Wilkins added a homer and a triple for Mead. Sam Mowery drove in four on two hits for Ridgeline.

Clarkston 8, West Valley 5: Leah Copeland and Murray Broemeling homered and the Bantams (10-7, 8-6) beat the visiting Eagles (9-9, 8-6) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader.

Clarkston 10, West Valley 9: Ryan Combs delivered a walk-off double and the Bantams (11-7, 9-6) swept the visiting Eagles (9-10, 8-7). Combs went 3 for 5 and scored twice.

Boys tennis

Shadle Park 7, East Valley 0: No.1 singles- Benson Plaster (SP) def. Brayson Kirby 6-0, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Michael Pitts/ Angel Torres (SP) def. Eric Prichard/ Juan Morales 4-6, 6-2, 10-5.

Freeman 3, Deer Park 1: No.1 singles- Kanzler (DP) def. Mounts 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. No.1 doubles- Lenz/Chadduck (Fre) def. Putman/ Neumiller 6-1, 6-2.

Girls tennis

East Valley 5, Shadle Park 2: No.1 singles- Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Danielle Cozzetto 6-0, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Athena Lyons-Huss/Grace Stoner (EV) def. Rallye Chambers/Kenzi Johnston 6-2, 6-3.

West Valley 4, Rogers 3: No.1 singles- Emily Peabody (Rog) def. Kendall Nordhus 6-0, 6-2. No.1 doubles- Janneke Jogems/ Carlie Knapp (WV) def. Vy Pham/ Jayda Garza 6-3, 6-1.

Deer Park 4, Freeman 1: No.1 singles- Carmen Kiewert (DP) def. Ava Mounts 6-0 6-0. No.1 doubles- Rebecca Bundy/Carlie Bundy (DP) def. Jaycee Goldsmith/Kate Schneider 6-4 3-6 6-2.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories