Public asked to weigh in on search for new University High School principal
UPDATED: Wed., May 11, 2022
Central Valley School District residents are invited to attend a community forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to give their input on who will be the next principal of University High School.
The top three candidates are in the midst of several days of interviews. The candidates are Rob Bartlett, currently the assistant principal at University High School; Troy Heuett, principal of Cheney High School; and Mike Syron, principal of Evergreen Middle School.
The candidates have been selected by a committee that has been reviewing each applicant for the position. Each candidate will speak about themselves during the forum and then take questions from the audience. Parents, community members and district staff are invited to attend Thursday’s forum in the University High School theater, 12420 E. 32nd Ave.
The school board is scheduled to approve someone for the position during its next board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on May 23.
