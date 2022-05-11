The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Education

Public asked to weigh in on search for new University High School principal

UPDATED: Wed., May 11, 2022

University High School main building is seen Jan. 30, 2020 in Spokane Valley. (JESSE TINSLEY/The Spokesman-Review)
University High School main building is seen Jan. 30, 2020 in Spokane Valley. (JESSE TINSLEY/The Spokesman-Review)
By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Central Valley School District residents are invited to attend a community forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to give their input on who will be the next principal of University High School.

The top three candidates are in the midst of several days of interviews. The candidates are Rob Bartlett, currently the assistant principal at University High School; Troy Heuett, principal of Cheney High School; and Mike Syron, principal of Evergreen Middle School.

The candidates have been selected by a committee that has been reviewing each applicant for the position. Each candidate will speak about themselves during the forum and then take questions from the audience. Parents, community members and district staff are invited to attend Thursday’s forum in the University High School theater, 12420 E. 32nd Ave.

The school board is scheduled to approve someone for the position during its next board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on May 23.

