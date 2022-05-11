Red Cross: Blood donors needed ahead of summer

The school year is almost over. While summer often equates to fun, it doesn’t mean a slowdown for medical emergencies. Hospitals nationwide still rely on blood supplies to save lives.

To ensure a strong blood supply for upcoming months, the Red Cross is calling for more donations now.

In boosting that call, all who come into Red Cross drives to give through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and also be automatically entered to win a travel-trailer camper that sleeps eight. Details are available at rcblood.org/camper.

Past that date, people who give blood May 20-31 will receive a 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) 733-2767.

Regional blood donations drives are scheduled into June.

Dayton, Wash.: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 19, Dayton High School, 614 S. Third St.

Moscow, Idaho: noon-5 p.m. May 25, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road.

Pullman: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 26 and 11:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. June 2, Gladish Community & Cultural Center, 115 NW State St.

Spokane: Noon-5:30 p.m. June 1 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 2, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1620 E. 29th Ave.

Liberty Lake: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 3, George Gee Buick GMC, 21502 E. George Gee Ave.

Clarkston: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 7, Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive.