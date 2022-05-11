Tony Locey throws 6 no-hit innings in Indians’ 10-0 win
UPDATED: Wed., May 11, 2022
From staff reports
HILLSBORO, Ore. – The Spokane Indians pieced together one of their most complete victories of the season Wednesday night.
Four pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout, and Zac Veen and Drew Romo drove in three runs apiece in the Indians’ 10-0 drubbing of the Hillsboro Hops in a Northwest League matchup .
Spokane starter Tony Locey (2-1) didn’t allow a hit in six innings, and his 10 strikeouts offset his six walks.
The Hops’ Tristin English broke up the no-hit bid with a seventh-inning single against Tanner Propst. Spokane relievers Shelby Lackey and Luke Taggart didn’t allow a hit in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.
Veen was 2 for 3 with a solo homer, and Romo keyed a four-run sixth with a two-run double. Julio Carreras was 2 for 4 with a solo homer for the Indians.
The teams square off in the third game of the six-game series at 11 a.m. Thursday.
