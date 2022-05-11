The Smashing Pumpkins’ Spirits on Fire tour with Jane’s Addiction headlines Spokane Arena on Nov. 9

Have you “Been Caught Stealing”? Well, it’s time to break out your CDs of “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” and “Siamese Dream” … or, you know, stream the albums again.

It was announced this morning that the Smashing Pumpkins’ Spirits on Fire Tour is coming to Spokane Arena on Nov. 9 with guest Jane’s Addiction, and tickets, from $49-$150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketswest.com.

Formed in Chicago in 1988, iconic rockers the Smashing Pumpkins have sold more than 30 million albums and won multiple Grammy Awards. The Pumpkins’ current lineup is frontman Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and Jeff Schroeder, and their hits include “Tonight, Tonight,” “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” and “1979.”

Alternative rock pioneers Jane’s Addiction, led by frontman Perry Farrell, have awed fans for more than three decades with their blend of alt-rock, metal and punk, and they’re known for their hits “Been Caught Stealing” and “Stop!” from 1990’s “Ritual de lo Habitual.”

The Smashing Pumpkins’ announcement follows Monday’s news that the Scorpions will headline Spokane Arena on Oct. 13 with Whitesnake and Thunder Mother.