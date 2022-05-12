10 under $10 for May 13-20 – ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘Blue Doors and Dragons,’ Space Monkey Mafia and Family Spring Market

1 “Blade Runner” – 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. A blade runner must pursue and terminate four replicants who stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth to find their creator. 117 minutes. Rated R. For more information, visit garlandtheater.com or call (509) 327-1050. Admission: $2.50

2 “Blue Doors and Dragons” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The latest production from Blue Door Theatre, “Blue Doors and Dragons” is an improvised comedy show inspired by tabletop RPGs and the roll of the dice. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com or call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

3 Space Monkey Mafia – 8:15 p.m. Friday, the Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. Space Monkey Mafia visits the Big Dipper with the Smokes and No Soap. For more information, visit bigdipperevents.com or call (509) 863-8098. Admission: $8

4 Works by Miguel Gonzales and Ladd Bjorneby – daily through May 29, Pottery Place Plus, 203 N. Washington St. Chicano-American photographer Miguel Gonzales and Scandinavian-American painter Ladd Bjorneby present a collection of photographs and paintings. Gonzales’s photography highlights his Mexican culture and American upbringing while “honoring the Indigenous heritage in each composition.” Mondays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, visit potteryplaceplus.com or call (509) 327-6920. Admission: FREE

5 Leela Francis – daily through May 28, New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague Ave., Suite B. Leela Francis presents a series of works honoring Mother Earth at New Moon Art Gallery. The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, visit New Moon Art Gallery on Facebook. Admission: FREE

6 Family Spring Market – 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 19 E. Queen Ave. Northeast Youth and Family Services presents a daylong event featuring live music, locally-crafted goods from community vendors, tours of the NEYFS community clothing closet and podcast studio, cuddle time with puppies available for adoption and a scavenger hunt. For more information, visit neyfs.org/family-spring-market or call (509) 218-6716. Admission: FREE

7 “Accidental Intimacy” – noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Saranac Art Projects, 25 W. Main Ave. Saranac Art Projects presents a collaborative series featuring artists Jenny Hyde, Rachel Smith, Lenora J. Lopez Schindler and Richard J. Schindler. All four artists will participate in a panel discussion at 6 p.m. May 20. For more information, visit Saranac Art Projects on Facebook or sapgallery.com. Admission: FREE

8 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

9 Contra Dance at the Woman’s Club – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. Spokane Folklore Society presents an evening of contra dance at the Woman’s Club of Spokane. Dancers at all levels are welcome. Beginners or anyone hoping for a refresher should arrive 15 minutes early for a lesson. First-time dancers get a coupon for a free dance night. Students with ID get in at member pricing. For more information, visit spokanefolklore.org. Admission: $10 for general admission; $7 for members and dancers ages 18 and younger.

10 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him on stage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE