Arts Wrap: Spokane to premiere ‘All Sorts’ at Magic Lantern, plus National Geographic and Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Tickets are on sale now for the Spokane red carpet premiere of Washingtonian filmmaker J. Rick Castañeda’s “All Sorts” at the Magic Lantern Theatre on May 20 at 7 p.m. Daily showings continue through the following Thursday, and tickets are on sale now.

Exploring the mythical underground world of competitive filing, ” ‘All Sorts’ is a quirky comedy about finding magic in everyday life,” Castañeda says in a behind-the-scenes featurette.

Filmed outside Yakima with a diverse cast and crew, including many locals, Castañeda hopes “All Sorts” will mark a continuing trend of increased opportunities for local and independent filmmakers working outside Hollywood.

Following positive receptions at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival and Raindance Film Festival, among others, Castañeda, who grew up in Granger, Wash., is excited to bring his film back to his home state.

“Growing up in Eastern Washington, I didn’t have a lot of opportunity to attend red carpet premieres with actors and filmmakers until I moved to Los Angeles, and it really is the most amazing thing,” Castañeda said in a news release. “The lights, the pictures, hearing the filmmakers talk about what it was like to make the film … it’s all part of the Hollywood experience, and I’m excited to bring that back to the region where I grew up.”

For more information, visit magiclanternonmain.com and allsortsmovie.com.

‘National Geographic Live: Improbable Ascent’

The final event in National Geographic Live’s 2021-22 season series will feature para-climber Maureen “Mo” Beck at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Born with one hand, Beck hasn’t let anything slow her down. In “Improbable Ascent,” Beck will share stories from a life spent beating the odds and proving people wrong. Tickets: $25-$31. For more information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org or call the box office at (509) 624-1200.

SVST announces first guest artist

This season, Spokane Valley Summer Theatre will welcome an Actors’ Equity Association guest artist. Joining the regional premiere cast of “The Bridges of Madison County,” Connecticut native J. Clayton Winters will take on the role of Robert Kincaid.

“Clayton’s portrayal of Robert is brilliant, nuanced and backed by his years of training and professional practice,” executive artistic director Yvonne A.K. Johnson said in a news release.

With work behind him as an actor, director and choreographer, Winters holds a BFA in Acting from the University of Oklahoma and an MFA in Theatre Pedagogy from Virginia Commonwealth University.

“The Bridges of Madison County” will run from June 17-26. For more information, visit svsummertheatre.com or call the box office at (509) 368-7897.

SVST announces capital campaign manager

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre have announced that Georgia Oxford will join the Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center team as capital campaign manager. Raised in the Inland Northwest, Oxford most recently served the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce as director of membership and events. For more information, visit svsummertheatre.com.