Music calendar for May 13-20 – For King & Country, Warren Dunes, Black Tiger Sex Machine and Sharky and the Fins

Music

For King & Country – Pop duo brings their What Are We Waiting For? tour to town. Friday, 7 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $22-$201. (800) 325-7328.

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters – Formed in 2007, the Boxmasters have recorded an impressive and diverse catalog of music that touches on a wide array of influences, but most importantly, the rock and roll of the 1960s. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $52. (509) 227-7638.

Community Concert Band – Use musical inhibitions and perform a variety of band literature from new symphonies and band compositions to the old standards. Mondays through June 13, 7:15 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $40.

A Walk Down Memory Lane – A free choral concert hosted by the Coeur d’Aleers featuring all genres of music. Event includes raffle and silent auction. All donations raised with benefit Kootenai County local charities. Friday, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church - CdA, 812 N. Fifth St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 676-9112.

Warren Dunes – With Water Monster and Automatic Shoes. Friday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $12. (206) 499-9173.

Stagecoach West – Classic rock, country and standards Friday, 7-10 p.m. Eagles Lodge - North, 6410 N. Lidgerwood St. $8. (509) 489-3030.

Mark Holt – Lewiston-based singer-songwriter at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. Friday, 8 p.m. 621 21st St., Lewiston. (208) 799-1000.

Kosta La Vista – Classic rock. Friday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Space Monkey Mafia – With the Smokes and No Soap. Friday, 8:15 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $8. (509) 863-8098.

Sharky and the Fins – Classic rock and pop from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Eagles Lodge - North, 6410 N. Lidgerwood St. $8. (509) 489-3030.

Spokane Jazz Orchestra: The Sound of Unity – Keleren Millham wowed the SJO audience two years ago during a concert featuring the music and influences of Sting. “The Great American Songbook: Then and Now” will feature a blend of classic songs from the canons of jazz and current music. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $27-$32 adults, $19 students. (509) 227-7638.

Black Tiger Sex Machine – Electronic dance music. Saturday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $30. (866) 468-7623.

Stevie Nicks – Rock icon. Saturday, 8 p.m. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. $88-$329. (509) 785-6262.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint, Idaho. (208) 263-4005.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Play It Again, Sam – Free annual chorale concert. Meet and greet with artistic director Dr. Keith Whitlock and David Brewster. For more information, e-mail choralecda@gmail.com or call (208) 446-2333. Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 8134 N. Meyer Road, Post Falls. Free. (208) 765-0727.

Henry Rollins – American singer, actor, presenter, comedic and activist who plays guitar. He hosts a weekly radio show and is a regular columnist for Rolling Stone Australia. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $32-$42.50. (509) 227-7638.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Celtic Woman – Grammy-nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman returns with a new show, “Postcards From Ireland,” which celebrates the rich musical and cultural heritage of Ireland. Shows rescheduled from May 22 and 23, 2021, to May 20 and 21, 2022. All purchased tickets will be honored for these new dates. May 20 and 21, 7:30 p.m., Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $49-$79. (509) 481-2800.

Stagecoach West – Classic rock, country and standards. May 20, 7-9 p.m. Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. (509) 465-3591.

Mark Holt – Lewiston-based singer-songwriter at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. May 20, 8 p.m. 621 21st St., Lewiston. (208) 799-1000.