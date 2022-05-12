Prep roundup: Lewis and Clark boys soccer falls in 4A district title game; Ridgeline stays alive in 3A
UPDATED: Thu., May 12, 2022
From staff reports
Roundup of Thursday’s high school district tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Boys soccer
Pasco 1, Lewis and Clark 0: Julio Andrade scored a first-half goal and the Bulldogs (17-1) edged the visiting Tigers (12-4) in the District 8 4A championship game. Both teams qualified for state, which starts with the round of 16 on Tuesday.
Central Valley 2, Gonzaga Prep 1 (SO): The Bears (7-7) edged the Bullpups (7-10) 4-3 in penalty kicks in a District 8 4A loser-out. CV faces Chiawana on the road in a state play-in game Saturday.
Ridgeline 4, Southridge 1: Zach Role scored two goals and the visiting Falcons (10-6) eliminated the Suns (10-9) in a District 8 3A loser-out in Kennewick.
Zach Olson had a goal and an assist for Ridgeline, which faces Kennewick on the road on Saturday in a state play-in game.
Kennewick 3, Mt. Spokane 2 (SO): Louis Gallardo hit the clincher in a shootout and the Lions (13-7) eliminated the Wildcats (7-7) in a District 8 3A loser-out.
Blake Speer scored twice in regulation for Mt. Spokane.
Lakeside 2, Riverside 1: The Eagles (12-3) beat the Rams (11-5) in the District 7 1A championship at Whitworth.
Riverside faces Northwest Christian in a state play-in game Saturday.
Northwest Christian 4, Medical Lake 1: Ethan Jones scored two goals, Michael Siemens made seven saves and the Crusaders (12-4) eliminated the Cardinals (7-10) in a District 7 1A loser-out at Whitworth.
Fastpitch softball
Hanford 23, Lewis and Clark 0: The Falcons (8-14) beat the visiting Tigers (2-19) in a District 8 4A play-in game.
Lewiston 2, Post Falls 0: Karli Taylor went 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI and the Bengals (19-7) shut out the Trojans (15-8) in an Idaho 5A District 1 loser-out.
Kaitlin Banks pitched a seven-inning complete-game shutout and struck out nine for Lewiston, which advances to a state play-in game Saturday.
Timberlake 13, Kellogg 0: Acacia Pecor struck out 13 in a five-inning no-hitter and the Tigers (21-4) beat the Wildcats (6-15) in the Idaho 3A District 1 championship game.
Jesi Kitchin went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs for Timberlake. Kellogg faces Priest River in the district second-place game Friday.
Priest River 16, Bonners Ferry 6: Brodie Hansen went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, Ona Rose added a triple and two RBIs and the Panthers (5-18) beat the Badgers (1-21) in an Idaho 3A District 1 loser-out.
Baseball
Coeur d’Alene 3, Lake City 2: Kyle Bridge went 2 for 3 with a double, run and RBI and the Vikings (19-7) beat the visiting Timberwolves (11-12) in an Idaho 5A District 1-2 loser-out.
Alex Karns struck out four over two innings of shutout relief for CdA, which faces Borah in a state play-in game on Saturday.
Sandpoint 6, Moscow 1: Austin Dillon struck out six in a complete-game three-hitter and the Bulldogs (11-11) beat the visiting Bears (10-13) in the Idaho 4A District 1-2 championship to advance to state.
Auggie Lehman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Sandpoint.
Kellogg 9, Timberlake 3: Travis Eixenberger went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and struck out five in a complete game and the visiting Wildcats (12-10) beat the Tigers (14-8) in an Idaho 3A District 1 loser-out.
Ramsey Ranio had three hits and three RBIs for Kellogg, which faces Homedale in a state play-in game Saturday.
Regular season
Softball
Shadle Park 15, Rogers 0: Crimson Rice struck out 13 in a five-inning perfect game and went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and the Highlanders (16-2, 14-0) beat the Pirates (0-18, 0-14) in a GSL 2A game. Chloe Flerchinger had three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs for Shadle.
Shadle Park 29, Rogers 0: Trinity Richardson went 3 for 5 with two home runs and nine RBIs and the Highlanders (17-2, 15-0) swept the visiting Pirates (0-19, 0-15). Chloe Flerchinger went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for Shadle Park.
Pullman 12, East Valley 6: Keleigh Myers went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs and the Greyhounds (6-13, 6-8) beat the visiting Knights (7-12, 6-9) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Sophie Armstrong had three hits and three RBIs for Pullman. Jersey Dorian hit a grand slam for EV.
East Valley 17, Pullman 0: Lauren Renskers went 3 for 3 with a home run, three runs and five RBIs and the visiting Knights (8-12, 7-9) split with the Greyhounds (6-14, 6-9). Shelby Swanson homered and knocked in three for EV.
Girls tennis
West Valley 5, East Valey 2: No. 1 singles- Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Rylen Palmer (WV) 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Janneke Jogems/Carlie Knapp (WV) def. Athena Lyons-Huss/Grace Stoner (EV) 6-1. 6-2.
