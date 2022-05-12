SRD Festival returns to Indian Trail and will feature music, wrestling and camping

The SRD Festival was an acronym for “socially responsible distancing” last year. A new meaning for SRD is required since the latest attraction at the festival, which returns to Indian Trail from Friday through Sunday, is wrestling.

“I guess things have changed,” SRD festival manager Matt Loi said. “Wrestling requires contact. It’s a new thing for us. It’s out of left field, for sure. But it should be fun. We support professional wrestling.”

Wrestling will commence Sunday afternoon and essentially close the SRD Festival. However, an array of bands is slated to perform prior to men slamming into each other in the ring.

Eighteen independent recording artists from the Inland Northwest are scheduled to perform.

Loi’s band Sweet Rebel D will return for a pair of sets. Sweet Rebel D is an alt-country act who will be an acoustic duo on Friday and an electric trio on Saturday.

Star Anna is an Americana singer-songwriter who delivers songs of heartbreak and tunes inspired by life on the road.

Blues rocker Fat Lady, who renders guitar-driven tunes complemented by saxophone and cello, will make its SRD debut.

Garage rock duo the Smokes will showcase songs from its high-octane album “GOVT Graffitti.”

Blues-based rockers Justyn Priest and B Radicals, who offers funky, spacey rock jams, are also part of the event.

“We believe we have a well-rounded lineup,” Loi said. “I’m excited about what we’re presenting and all of the talent that will be on hand.”

Sweet Rebel D will be joined by Peter Rivera of Rare Earth, who lives along Indian Trail. “We’re looking forward to seeing what will happen with Peter,” Loi said.

Will the revered percussionist join SRD on drums? “I don’t know what Peter will do,” Loi said. “That would be amazing. We don’t know what will happen. That’s part of the fun.”

The acoustic performance space, a tree house log cabin, is cool. “It’s pretty wild what was made out of four dead trees,” Loi said. “There was some rough-cut timber. It’s built like a tank. It’s an old timey, log stage with a window in the back so you can see the sunset.”

Loi is most excited about providing music fans and outdoor types an alternative experience. “We’re giving people a chance to experience recording artists, wrestlers and nature just 20 minutes from downtown,” Loi said. “We’re just beyond the city limits, but it seems like we’re much farther than that. It’s a peaceful short drive to an area where there is no light pollution. You can hang out and see the stars, relax by the bonfires and just enjoy music in a unique setting.”

The SRD Music Festival is slated for Friday through Sunday at 11313 N. Indian Trail Road.

Sweet Rebel D, Star Anna, the Smokes, Fat Lady, Justyn Priest, Phantom Train, Okay, Honey, Thirsty Bootz, Heartbreak Pass, the Wow Wows, ManWitNoName, B Radicals, Working Spliffs, Play Like Randy, Yeti and Some Friends, Justine Ponsness, Rusty Jackson and Harry Batty and Joy Junkies is the full lineup.

Tickets are $25 for a day pass; a three-day pass, including camping Friday and Saturday, is $50; a VIP drive-in pass is $100; and a pet pass is $10. Pets must be kept on a leash. A vending pass is $80 for a three-day pass, and the event is cash only.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/255923346165055.