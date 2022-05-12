Stage listings for May 13-20 – Fortune Feimster, Nate Bargatze, Tapping Grandmas and ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

Comedy

Blue Doors and Dragons – Improvised comedy celebrating table-top RPGs and inspired by a roll of the dice. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Brian Posehn – Comic and musician. Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 318-9998.

Jeremy Nunes – Jeremy Nunes is known for his “Dry Bar Comedy Special,” “Neighborhood Sasq-Watch” and Amazon Prime special titled “Who’s With Me?!” He has appeared in “The Layover,” “The Break-Up,” “Last Comic Standing” and “Final Witness.” Friday, Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $15-$30. (208) 667-1865.

Fortune Feimster – Standup comic, writer and actress Fortune Feimster, who can be heard on the radio, small and big screens and in-person, brings her Hey Y’all tour to town. Saturday, 7 p.m., Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $34.50-$59.50. (509) 624-1200.

Nate Bargatze – The Raincheck Tour – His comedy is clean and relatable, evident in his 10 appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and his four appearances on “Conan.” Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 7 and 9 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $39.75-$49.75. (509) 227-7638.

Dance

The Tapping Grandmas – Tap dancing featuring the women from the Corbin Senior Center. Friday, 6 p.m. Cutter Theatre, 302 Park St., Metaline Falls. $10. (509) 446-4108.

World Dance Party – The Spokane Folklore Society hosts a dance honoring many countries and cultures through dance and music. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. East Spokane Grange, 1621 N. Park Road, Spokane Valley. $7 members; $10 nonmembers. (509) 928-0692.

Contra Dance – Weekly contra dance at the Woman’s Club. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $7 members; $10 nonmembers. (509) 838-5667.

Theater

“Hamilton” – The story of America then told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater, a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. weekdays; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Through May 22, First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $39-$249. (509) 279-7000.

“The Lifespan of a Fact” – Based on the true story of John d’Agata’s essay “What Happens There.” Fresh out of college, Jim Fingal’s job is to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by author John D’Agata. Performances Thursday-Saturdays through May 29, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $10 students, $20 adults. (509) 325-2507.

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Much Ado About Nothing” – May 18-25. Central Valley High School Theater Department presents one of Shakespeare’s most delightful heroines, dancing wordplay and the endearing spectacle of intellectual and social self-importance bested by the desire to love and be loved in return. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and Monday-Wednesday. Wednesday, Central Valley High School, 821 S. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley. $12-$16. (509) 228-5100.

Henry Rollins – American singer, actor, presenter, comic and activist who plays guitar. He hosts a weekly radio show and is a regular columnist for Rolling Stone Australia. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $32.50-$42.50. (509) 227-7638.

Reading Stage Production – “The Book Club Play” exposes comedic truths about what we read and who we are. Ana lives in a perfect world with her main passion being her book club. When a new face arrives to the book club, everything changes with the six individuals, and light comedy on contemporary culture comes to the forefront. Written by Karen Zacaría. Reading Stage production directed by Kim Roberts. May 20, 7:30 p.m. Ignite! Community Theatre, 10814 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley. $5. (509) 795-0004.