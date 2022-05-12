Things to do in Spokane for May 13-20 – Bike to Work Week, Resmaa Menakem, Spokane Garden Expo and Family Spring Market

Learning Circle: The Science of Well-Being – A series of challenges designed to increase your happiness and build more productive habits. Registration is required, hosted online. Tuesdays through May 24, 6:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Spokane Garden Expo: On the Road Again – Featuring more than 250 garden-related vendors, door prizes, seminars, demonstrations, an outdoor garden railroad, live music, food trucks and more. With a discussion from Ciscoe Morris about his new book “Oh, La La! Homegrown Stories, Helpful Tips and Garden Wisdom.” Presented by the Inland Empire Gardeners. For more information, call (509) 535-8434, email gardenexpo@comcast.net or visit tieg.org. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. Free.

Family Spring Market – Family-friendly event with live music, locally crafted goods from community vendors, tours of our community clothing closet and podcast studio, cuddle time with puppies available for adoption and a scavenger hunt. Presented by Northeast Youth and Family Services celebrating two years of serving the Spokane community. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 19 E. Queen Ave. Free. (509) 218-6716.

Community Beltane Celebration – Featuring workshops, vendors, a craft table, a Maypole Dance and Ritual. Attendees are asked to bring your own chairs, coolers and a side dish or snacks to share. Burgers and hot dogs provided. No alcohol. Hosted by People of the Woods, Children of the Crossroads, Minerva’s and Spokane Magickal Moot at a private residence south of Cheney. Contact Selene Blackstar at spokanemagickalmoot@gmail.com or (509) 609-8395 for location. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5 person; $10 family; free children ages 12 and younger. (509) 609-8395.

East Spokane Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast – All-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, ham, applesauce, milk, orange juice or coffee. Tickets at the door or by phone in advance. Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. East Central Community Center, 500 S. Stone St. $10; ages 5 and younger eat free. (509) 625-6699.

Bike to Work Week – Helmets Required on all Rides – Pancake breakfast in Riverfront Park – Monday, 7 a.m.-9 a.m. Location: Riverfront Park, North picnic shelter (near basketball court and Ice Age Floods playground.); Ride of Silence – Wednesday, 6 p.m. Location: Riverfront Park, Michael Anderson statue (next to First Interstate Center for the Arts). A silent procession to honor cyclists killed or injured on the road. A short dedication will precede the ride. Learn more about Ride of Silence effort at rideofsilence.org/main.php.

Community Learning Event: Virtual Conversation With Resmaa Menakem – Resmaa Menakem, therapist, licensed clinical social worker and author of “My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies,” discusses Somatic Abolitionism, an embodied anti-racism practice of living and culture building. Wednesday, Noon-12:45 p.m. Presented by Spokane County United Way. $59; sliding scale pricing available. (509) 324-5040.