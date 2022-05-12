What’s Worth Watching: ‘Operation Mincemeat,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘The Essex Serpent’ and ‘Time Traveler’s Wife’

Based on a true story, “Operation Mincemeat” (2021) follows the eponymous British military operation aimed at disguising the Allied invasion of Sicily. Starring Colin Firth, Matthew MacFadyen, Kelly MacDonald, Penelope Wilton and Simon Russell Beale, among others.

“Operation Mincemeat” is available on Netflix.

‘Hacks’ (2021)

Back for a second season, this show business dramedy follows Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comic, and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a down-on-her-luck 25-year-old writer, as their initially bitter meeting turns into a dark but mutually beneficial mentorship.

“Hacks” is available on HBO Max.

‘The Essex Serpent’ (2022)

A mysterious presence is haunting the waters of the eastern coast of England. Is it a vengeful sea beast? Or merely a symptom of the times? Adapted from Sarah Perry’s book of the same name, this Victorian-era drama follows a widow (Claire Danes), recently moved from London to a small village in Essex, the rumored home of this creature.

Also starring Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Hayley Squires and Clémence Poésy, the six-episode series is available on AppleTV+.

‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ (2022)

Based on Audrey Niffenegger’s 2003 novel of the same name, “The Time Traveler’s Wife” follows artist Clare (Rose Leslie) and librarian Henry (Theo James) as their married life is continually interrupted by a genetic disorder that causes Henry to travel through time to different points in his life without control.

Adapted by Stephen Moffat, this six-episode miniseries is available on HBO Max.